Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 exceeds £2,000 for the top model

Oh, 2019. The year before everything went crazy. Except that's not the kind of crazy I'm talking about – as £2,019 is the number of your hard-earned Pounds Sterling you'll have to part ways with if you want to buy the top-tier Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the UK, as announced at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked summer 2022 event.
That's only if you want the all-singing, all-dancing 1TB storage version of the best folding phone, though, as there's also a 512GB model priced at £1,769, or the 'entry' 256GB product with a £1,649 price tag. In the face of an impending recession that's certainly not small fry!
So is it worth the cash? I've used the handset ahead of its official unveiling – you can read T3's blog and recap of the Unpacked event here – and as I point out in my Z Fold 4 early verdict review, it's a best-in-class large-scale folding phone that's pretty much without rival in this country.
What about the Galaxy Z Flip 4 instead?
It's also only marginally more expensive than its predecessor, and with that in mind I've written a separate piece pointing out the differences between the Z Fold 4 and earlier Z Fold 3. Spoiler alert: there's not a major shift between the two devices, although the newer model uses new aspect ratios for the displays, without altering their diagonal measurements.
If you're looking for a foldable that's more in line with current flagship pricing, however, then Samsung's also-just-announced clamshell foldable, the Z Flip 4 (early verdict review also here), offers a sub-£1,000 asking price (£999 to be precise). Again, however, as I point out in my Z Flip 4 vs Z Flip 3 comparison piece, there's only minor differences between the handsets old and new.
Something that the Z Flip 4 offers that the larger Fold 4 does not is the Bespoke Edition, whereby you can pay an extra £40* and select your choice of frame finish (black, silver, gold) and panel colourways (yellow, white, navy, khaki, red) on either side, making for a more unique design suited to your own wants. I've seen a variety of handsets at Samsung's London Galaxy Unpacked launch space and they do look great. *only available for 256GB model, priced at £1,099.