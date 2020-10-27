Samsung's Black Friday deals arrive early with huge savings on 4K TVs, displays, and more

Samsung's pulling out all the stops with their Black Friday deals this year, offering Black Friday pricing on a ton of their best TVs a bit early this year. Along with a killer sale on appliances and smart home tech happening over at Samsung, early Black Friday savings on 4K TVs, 8K TVs, OLED, LED and more are happening right now.

Samsung's Black Friday TV deals are live!

Take advantage of massive savings across some of Samsung's best 4K and 8K TVs today with early Black Friday deals that can save you upwards of $1,000 or more! Samsung's latest and greatest are on sale today, so don't miss out on massive Black Friday savings on some of the best TVs of the year.View Deal

Samsung's Black Friday TV deals encompass a vast array of their 4K, 8K, LED, OLED TVs and outdoor displays, giving shoppers the chance to grab a killer deal on some of the highest rated TVs available.

Check out some of the incredible offers happening today, as well as our picks for some of the best Samsung Black Friday TV deals you can save with right now!

Best Black Friday TV sales today at Samsung

Best Black Friday TV deals today at Samsung

Samsung Q90T 55" QLED 4K Smart TV (2020)

Was: $1,799 | Now: $1,299 | Savings: $500 (28%)

An absolutely stellar deal on Samsung's 55" Q90T, shoppers can pick up one of Samsung's best 4K Smart TVs for just $1,299. Getting a massive $500 price cut, you'd be hard pressed to find a better deal on a 4K Smart TV of this caliber. A must see!

View Deal

Samsung TU7000 55" Crystal 4K Smart TV (2020)

Now: $399.99

While not technically on sale, nabbing a Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV at this price is unheard of. Samsung's latest budget-oriented TV offers some incredible features at this price. Not convinced? Head on over to our Samsung TU7000 review for the full details on why this is a must-see price for a TV of this caliber.View Deal

Samsung Q900 55" QLED 4K Smart TV (2019)

Was: $3,499 | Now: $1,999 | Savings $1,500 (42%)

At almost 50% off, a price like this is hard to pass up. Grab Samsung's Q900 55" QLED 4K Smart TV for just $1,999 today! While it is the 2019 model, you aren't missing much between the latest and last years. At this price, purchase confidently! You won't find a better deal all year.View Deal

Black Friday Sales Guides

Now through November 27th, T3 will be covering some of the best Black Friday sales of the year with complete guides to the biggest retailers of the season. You can already check out a few of our comprehensive deal guides below!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.