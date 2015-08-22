Samsung’s 18.4-inch Android tablet is real claims report

This is the second time we've heard rumours of Samsung's huge 18.4-inch tablet, and again we're left wondering if such a sizable slate is necessary.

The guys over at Sammobile have heard from industry sources that Samsung is indeed working on an 18.4-inch tablet. The enormous device, apparently codenamed 'Tahoe', is expected to land running Android 5.1 Lollipop, which suggests a launch isn't too far off as we'd expect a new 2016 device to run Google's upcoming Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

It's worth noting that Sammobile didn't namedrop the source, so don't take these specs as gospel, but nevertheless here's the purported spec-sheet:

An 18.4-inch LCD display with a 1,920 x 1,080 pixel screen resolution, 1.6GHz Exynos 7580 processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB built-in storage and a 5,700mAh battery. It also lists an 8-megapixel primary camera as well as a 2.1-megapixel selfie-snapper. While the weight wasn't mentioned, the Tahoe sounds very big with 451.8 x 275.8 x 11.9 mm (W x D x H) dimensions.

This is the second time we've heard about Samsung's hefty tablet, so we're inclined to think it's probably coming. Chances are though, it's aimed at businesses rather than the general public. Consumer tablet sales has declined in recent years, hence why Apple may have pulled the iPad Air 3, and may launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro instead.

While it would be a radical move, Samsung has a tendency to dabble in the weird and wonderful. It debuted a dual-curved screen on its acclaimed Galaxy S6 Edge, filed a patent for a flexible handset last year and is also said to be working on a ludicrous 11K smartphone display.