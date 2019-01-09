Samsung Galaxy Watch successor revealed ahead of next month's launch

It looks like Samsung is preparing to launch another smartwatch already, just four months after it released the Samsung Galaxy Watch at the end of last year

The new smartwatch is expected to be called the Samsung Galaxy Sport, and will replace the Samsung Gear Sport, which was released all the way back in 2017.

This news comes curtesy of @OnLeaks (a fairly reliable leaker), who has also shared images of the upcoming smartwatch.

The renders are apparently based on “factory data” and shows the watch from all angles.

It looks like a sleek smartwatch, with a fluid design which we haven't really seen from Samsung before.

Check out the images below:

And here comes your very first look at the upcoming new #Samsung Watch (renders based upon factory data), codenamed "Pulse" and rumored to be launched as the #GalaxySport... Coming in Black, Silver, Green and Pink Gold color options. pic.twitter.com/PAm2847EsAJanuary 8, 2019

The new Samsung smartwatch is codenamed "Pulse", fitting in with the theory that it's intended to replace the Gear Sport.

"Pulse" is pictured here in black, but is also rumour to be coming in silver, green and rose gold options.

As well as the new design language, it's worth noting that the render doesn't show a bezel.

This would be a massive shift from previous Samsung smartwatches, which set themselves apart from the competition with the useful rotating bezel (a great way of navigating Tizen OS).

It would be a surprising omission, but it looks like we won't have to wait long to find out...

The Samsung Galaxy Sport might make an appearance at the Samsung Unpacked press event alongside the new Samsung Galaxy S10, which is rumoured to be taking place on the 20th February.