Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 gets MAJOR new software update

The upcoming iteration of Samsung's smartwatches is due to be unveiled on August 5 alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and while we've heard a few whispers of what's in store with the Galaxy Watch 3, today's leak has filled in a few of the blanks.

According to an inside source - the same one who tipped off the media on the date of the Unpacked event, as well as the Galaxy Beans - the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is set to come with gesture controls, a slew of new features, and it may not even be getting a new moniker in a re-branding move - similar to the treatment the Galaxy S20 series received.

The biggest new feature is the addition of Bixby gesture control, with 'confirm' and 'mute' gestures being shown in the internal documents, as well as waking up Bixby with a gesture rather than a verbal prompt. You can see these demonstrated in the slides obtained by Gizmodo UK below:

(Image credit: Gizmodo UK)

More features we can expect to see in the new smartwatch is ECG - being carried over from the Galaxy Watch Active 2 - all the run-of-the-mill fitness and sleep tracking features, blood pressure sensor, and fall detection that can send out an automatic SOS call/ text including your location.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is set to release on August 21, with two models available; 41mm and 45mm in rose gold, black, and silver. There's also a snazzy Titanium option for the larger size.

Price-wise, both models come with WiFi and 4G options, with the WiFi 41mm watch costing £399 and WiFi 45mm watch coming in at £419. The 4G options are priced at £429 and £449 respectively. Jumping up to the 45mm Titanium model, it's only available with WiFi, and will set you back £579. A pre-order bonus of a wireless charging pad has also been mentioned.

We're still a month out from Unpacked, but Samsung leaks are coming in thick and fast, so expect more titbits to slip out in the coming weeks.

Source: Gizmodo UK