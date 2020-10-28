Samsung Galaxy S21 counters iPhone attack with "Blade" screen

Samsung's Galaxy S21 is in for some big changes if the leaks and rumors we've heard so far are accurate, from a possible merger with the Note Series, to an overall downgrade compared to this year's Galaxy S20 range.

Just last week, we heard of a radical design overhaul that could be on the cards, with the Blade bezel that will see the handset adopt the straight edges of the iPhone 12, but it seems like the device is in for a new panel – dubbed the Blade display – to go along with it.

LetsGoDigital spotted the trademark that Samsung has applied for, which is described as "flat panel display screens; displays for smart phones; OLED (Organic light emitting diode) display panels; touch screens."

It's speculated that the base S21 model and the S21+ will sport the new flat panel and straight edge aesthetic, while the S21 Ultra will stick with the edge display.

Coupled with the Blade bezel, which may have some practical functionality in terms of creating a "speaker resonance chamber" – or a BoomBox essentially, like the LG G7 ThinQ – the revamp will be a huge departure from Samsung's usual curvy smartphones.

The new design could well support the theory of a new direction for the S series, that has been a flagship for the brand so far, but may give way to the Galaxy Z Fold series next year.

If anything, it will help draw a line between the series' past and its future, whether that's a cheaper, less premium offering, or a hybrid device bringing together the key features of the S and Note ranges.

The smartphone is reportedly making its debut as early as January, so we'll no doubt see more of it in the coming months.

Source: LetsGoDigital