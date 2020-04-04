Cheap Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ deal: Save $300 on an unlocked Note 10+ today

Check out Microsoft's Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ deal and save $300 on a new unlocked 512GB Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ – on sale for $899!

If you've been wanting to pickup a new Samsung smart phone but just haven't quite found a reason to pull the trigger, here's the moment you've been waiting for. Samsung enthusiasts know just how good their smart phones and tablets are, but for those a bit unfamiliar read on to see why this deal is so good.

From now until April 13th, you can grab yourself an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ with some incredible discounts. There's plenty of colors and options to choose from with each, but for the greatest value you'll want to take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (6.8" / 512GB) version which has a massive $300 discount.

Need a little more info before you make your decision? Head on over to our comparison between the Note 10 and Note 10+, or check out our in-depth review of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ where our Tech & Gaming Editor gave it a 4 star rating!

Both the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ are amazing smart phones, but you'll get a few extra features from the Note 10+ that may be a bit more tantalizing. You'll definitely get more value, but check out both of these great phones and pick yours up today!

Looking for something other than a smart phone? Check out all of Microsoft's deals going on now!

If you're been sitting on the fence about picking up your new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, don't wait too long! This offer ends April 13th and will be available while supplies last.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 512GB - Black | Was: $1,199 | Now: $899 | Save $300 at Microsoft.com

Loaded with signature Samsung features and performance, the Note 10+ is an awesome smart phone that shouldn't be ignored. Packed with 512GB of storage and an ultra-fast processor for smooth performance, this is a deal you don't want to pass up. Offer ends April 13th.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 512GB - Black | Was: $1,199 | Now: $899 | Save $300 at Microsoft.com

Loaded with signature Samsung features and performance, the Note 10+ is an awesome smart phone that shouldn't be ignored. Packed with 512GB of storage and an ultra-fast processor for smooth performance, this is a deal you don't want to pass up. Offer ends April 13th.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB - Black | Was: $949 | Now: #799 | Save $150 at Microsoft.com

Loaded with signature Samsung features and performance, the Note 10 is an awesome smart phone that shouldn't be ignored. Packed with 256GB of storage and an ultra-fast processor for smooth performance, this is a deal you don't want to pass up. Offer ends April 13thView Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Features

Super Fast Charging 2.0 – harness a 30 minute charge that goes all day long, or ditch the cord with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

harness a 30 minute charge that goes all day long, or ditch the cord with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Laptop Storage Levels – massive 512GB storage capacity lets you store music, apps, movies, and more without worry

massive 512GB storage capacity lets you store music, apps, movies, and more without worry Ultra Fast Processor – stream, game or download at unbelievable speeds when multitasking, it even pre-loads frequently used apps for quicker launches

stream, game or download at unbelievable speeds when multitasking, it even pre-loads frequently used apps for quicker launches AR Capabilities – augmented reality features combined with an Infinity-O display and Dolby Atmos speakers make the Note 10+ an excellent mobile gaming experience

augmented reality features combined with an Infinity-O display and Dolby Atmos speakers make the Note 10+ an excellent mobile gaming experience Designed for Gamers – slimmer vapor chamber cooling system, improved AI and NPU deliver smooth action and high performance gameplay with minimal lag

slimmer vapor chamber cooling system, improved AI and NPU deliver smooth action and high performance gameplay with minimal lag Cross Platform Functionality – plug in with DeX and connect with a PC or Mac for the full desktop experience right on your Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

plug in with DeX and connect with a PC or Mac for the full desktop experience right on your Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Microsoft Compatibility – link to Windows and seamlessly sync photos, messages, and more between your Note 10+ and desktop

If you've been eyeing a new phone but haven't found the right deal, this is where you want to be. With three different options available, all of which boast great savings, this is the deal you've been waiting for. Act fast, this deal ends April 13th and is only available while supplies last.

Check out Microsoft's Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ deal and save $300 on a new unlocked 512GB Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ – on sale for $899!