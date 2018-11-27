Samsung Galaxy S10 looks absolutely stunning in this new colourful video

Samsung Galaxy S10 is reportedly hitting shelves worldwide in a few short months. Ahead of the purported reveal at Mobile World Congress in February, a slew of details about the upcoming flagship handset have leaked online.

Galaxy S10 will supposedly launch in three separate variants – one entry-level model with a flat screen design, and two pricier options with the same dual-curved design seen on the likes of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9. These curvaceous models will be named Galaxy S10, with a 5.8-inch display and dual rear-facing camera system, and Galaxy S10 Plus, with a 6.44-inch display and all-new triple camera set-up.

According to rumours, the Galaxy S10 smartphone range will also ship in five colours – Pink, Green, Silver, Blue, and Black. And now thanks to a new YouTube video from prominent designer ConceptCreator, we now have a good idea of what those stunning new finishes will look like in the flesh.

Check out the full video to see the colourful new design in action:

Based on the stunning renders showcased in the latest ConceptCreator video, we really hope the latest whispers around the colour finishes available for the Samsung Galaxy S10 are accurate and we can expect to see these shades of blue and green when the new handsets launch next year.

Elsewhere, the video shows the horizontally-aligned triple-camera system rumoured for the flagship Galaxy S10 Plus. According to leaked camera specs, this set-up will include the same 12MP f/1.5-2.4 variable aperture lens that debuted on the Galaxy S9, coupled with a super-wide angle 123-degree, 16MP sensor and a 13MP telephoto sensor to add depth to your Live Focus portrait shots.

And if you're wondering where the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor from the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 has disappeared on the Galaxy S10 in this video, ConceptCreator eradicated the biometric sensor based on reports that Samsung hopes to embed the sensor beneath the glass display.

According to recent patents, Samsung is working on technology that allows phone owners to place their fingertip anywhere on the screen to verify their identity. This is a dramatically different approach from rival devices, like the OnePlus 6T and Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which use a small portion of the screen to scan fingerprints, typically the same size as the physical sensors found on other smartphone models.

Lead Image Credit: ConceptCreator