Razer gaming laptop cheap at Amazon: $500 off the Blade 15 RTX 2070 gaming laptop

Amazon has a must-see RTX 2070 gaming laptop deal that takes $500 off the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition. On sale for $1,499.99, this deal offers Razer's latest mobile gaming rig at an incredible price.

One of the best gaming laptops on the market, the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition comes loaded with a 10th Gen Intel i7 paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and one of NVIDIA's latest RTX 2070 mobile GPU.

For those looking to grab a killer 1080p gaming laptop for high performance 144 FPS gaming, check this deal out ASAP before it's gone.

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition RTX 2070 gaming laptop Now: $1,499.99 | Was: $1,999.99 | Savings: $500 (25%)

Loaded with NVIDIA's RTX 2070 Max-Q and Intel's 10th Gen i7, the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition offers an excellent mobile gaming platform out of the box. Usually starting at $2,000, this deal takes 25% off a stellar gaming laptop built for high performance 1080p gameplay.

View Deal

Running off a 10th Gen Intel i7 paired with NVIDIA's latest RTX 2070, the Blade 15 is an excellent gaming rig that provides enough horsepower to handle 144Hz 1080p gaming.

Spec'd with a 512GB SSD along with 16GB DDR4 RAM, the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition gaming laptop offers a solid future-proof build if 4K gaming isn't a must just yet.

An upgrade to the SSD at some point is recommended, but at this price point the 512GB storage capacity is a generous amount. Games these days however will fill this up fairly quickly, so don't be afraid to check out our best SSD guide for some inspiration on an upgrade.

There's also a flurry of other discounts on Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops, with price drops of up to $500 on select models. Check out some of the other Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop deals today.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below: