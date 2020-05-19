Purple harnesses its mattress tech to create the comfiest face mask around

The latest big brand to join the face mask effort is Purple. Fittingly for a company that has revolutionised the sleep industry with it's hugely popular mattresses and pillows, Purple's face masks are all about comfort (explore some alternatives in our comprehensive guide to where to buy a face mask – or if you have children, check out where to buy kids' face masks).

It looks like face masks are going to be sticking around for a while, so it makes sense to invest in something that not only works effectively, but can be worn for long periods of time without becoming irritating and uncomfortable. Purple already makes some of the best mattresses and best pillows around, so it has plenty of know-how at its fingertips in order to put together something that fits this bill.

The ear bands are created from the same 'Hyper-Elastic Polymer' gel used in Purple's award-winning Purple Grid. This gel is temperature-neutral and can stretch up to 400 per cent without losing its shape, which should sidestep the ear fatigue and discomfort you'd get with a traditional face mask. The triple-layer design uses moisture-wicking Breeze Mesh (found in Purple's bestselling Pillows), with a 100% cotton filter to reduce particulate transmissions.

There's also all the standard features you'd hope for in an effective face mask. It's designed in accordance with CDC guidelines, it's machine-washable and reusable. There are three sizes to choose from (kids, small/medium and large/extra-large). And it's not even that expensive: you can pick up a pack of two for $20.

The Purple Face Mask | 2 for $20 at Purple

"Purple's mission is to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions, and we are doing everything we can to make it easier for everyone to be safer during this pandemic," said Joe Megibow, Purple's CEO. "I'm incredibly proud of how our team came together and quickly designed a one-of-a-kind face mask that allows anyone to take comfort everywhere they go.

Note that while wearing a mask will not stop you from catching COVID-19, it is thought to help protect others. If you choose to wear one, please remain observant of other preventative measures. That includes stay a distance of at least two metres away from others, washing your hands regularly and avoiding touching your face.

