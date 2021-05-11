Pure releases its second-generation electric scooters, Air, Air Pro, and Air Go!

Just like buses, you wait for a premium, British-designed electric scooter, then three turn up at once. Whether you're hoping to speed up your commute, or just fancy a new toy to play around with, Pure has just launched its second generation of e-scooters which could be perfect for the job.

This year, though, as well as the range-topping Pure Air Pro and mid-range Pure Air, the mobility brand has introduced a third model to its range – the Pure Air Go – a brand new ‘entry-level’ model.

All three models are available to buy now at Pure Electric, with prices starting at just £349.

We've been busy reviewing these new models, to see whether they've earned a place in our best electric scooter guide, so make sure you check back in there to see where they land, but for now, here's everything you need to know about Pure Electric's second-generation electric scooters.



(Image credit: Pure Electric)

Pure Air Go

Designed for those essential journeys while not costing the Earth, Pure Air Go is the latest addition to the Pure e-scooter line up.

It features a reliable 350W motor and three easily selectable power modes. You'll get around 20km range from a single charge and you can recharge the battery in just 3.5 hours.

While Pure Air Go marks the new entry-point for e-scooter buyers, it doesn’t cut corners in its manufacture. It comes waterproof with an IP65 ‘ingress protection’ rating, making it perfect for wet weather riding, and the frame is made of durable steel.

Just like its more expensive siblings, it has the strength to support a total 120kg load, which makes e-scooting more accessible to larger riders or those transporting heavier backpacks.

It also features an easy folding mechanism and as well as large 10-inch air-filled tyres with puncture prevention fluid pre-installed for an optimal blend of grip and reliability.

The new electric scooter has a 16kg total weight, and it synchronises with Pure’s companion app, which provides additional ride data and handy servicing reminders, and benefits from a comprehensive one-year manufacturer’s warranty that includes coverage against water damage.

You can buy the Pure Air Go for just £349. It's available in Black, Grey and a special Kimoa Edition colourway.

(Image credit: Pure Electric)

2nd Generation Pure Air and Pure Air Pro

For more experienced riders, or those looking for a more advanced electric scooter, the second-generation Pure Air and Pure Air Pro models have been developed using real customer feedback from the first generation.

Pure Air is now fitted with an upgraded 500W rated motor (a 43% improvement versus the previous generation), making it the most powerful e-scooter in its class. The result is drastically enhanced hill climbing ability and sharper acceleration from a standstill, with no performance lag on all but the steepest of inclines.

It can achieve a range of up to 30km, making multiple short journeys on one charge a reality, while the Air now features a handy USB charge port for a rider’s smartphone mounted directly onto the handlebar, which can even double as a power source for a USB light.

The range-topping Pure Air Pro also receives the same powerful 500W rated motor, and a larger battery cell that can produce a massive 50km range (a 28% increase over the first generation Pure Air Pro), perfect for longer rides and multiple journeys between charges.

It benefits from a premium ‘click-lock locking mechanism, designed to make folding even quicker and easier, while holding the stem in place more securely when on the move.

Both updated models feature the same durable steel frame quality and hallmark 120kg load limit, waterproof to IP65 standard for wet weather riding and Pure’s one-year comprehensive warranty coverage.

The second-generation Pure Air is available to buy now for £449, and the Pure Air Pro is now available for £599. But models come in Black, Grey and a special Kimoa Edition colourway.

Buy the 2nd Generation Pure Air electric scooters now at Pure Electric

You can buy their new Pure Air Go, Pure Air and Pure Air Pro e-scooters online now. The Pure Air Go is priced at £349, while thee the second generation Pure Air and Air Pro retail at £449 and £599 respectively.View Deal

Liked this?