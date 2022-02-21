PS5 restock at Walmart this week – don't miss it

Walmart+ subscribers can grab and PS5 and Xbox Series X for the first time this month but you'll need to sign up first

It's been a while since the last drop but Walmart has announced that it has stock of both consoles, including both disc and digital editions of the PS5, available on February 24, 2022. 

To get your hands on it though, you'll need to sign up to Walmart+, the subscription service costing $12.95. Trial memberships won't work for this. 

The consoles will go on sale at 12pm ET / 9am PT and you'll want to sign up well in advance of that, as stock won't last for long. Once you're logged in, the links below should take you direct to the right pages. 

