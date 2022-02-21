PS5 restock at Walmart this week – don't miss it

It's been a while since the last drop but Walmart has announced that it has stock of both consoles, including both disc and digital editions of the PS5, available on February 24, 2022.

To get your hands on it though, you'll need to sign up to Walmart+, the subscription service costing $12.95. Trial memberships won't work for this.

The consoles will go on sale at 12pm ET / 9am PT and you'll want to sign up well in advance of that, as stock won't last for long. Once you're logged in, the links below should take you direct to the right pages.

PS5 console (disc version): $499 at Walmart Next-gen gaming doesn't get better than this. With 4K 120fps gameplay, 8K output and a host of great titles available, it's the console to have this holiday. Sale starts at 4pm ET for Walmart+ subscribers.

PS5 console (digital edition): $399 at Walmart Prefer to download your content online than buy the discs? You can save yourself $100 and buy the digital edition – and then spend that money on a PS Plus subscription.