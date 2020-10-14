Prime Day Nerf deals: save up to 40% on foam dart fun – ENDS TONIGHT!

Ah, the sweet feeling of firing a foam dart and hitting the target. Today's range of Prime Day deals includes up to 40% off Nerf blasters, meaning you can get yourself anything from a little pistol for blowing off steam to gifting someone a devastating motorized blaster for terrorizing siblings.

There's a huge range of options there, starting from around $10 for a simple Nerf N-Strike Elite blaster with rotating barrel, and in a bunch of fetching colors, too. There are also Fortnite-branded blasters that mimic the look of weapons in the game, so you can't really go wrong with those for kids.

The Nerf Rival Nemesis ball blaster is included, with a highly impressive machine. Full a big clear chamber with small foam balls and just… go nuts, baby. Ping them around until you're running empty.

There's also Nerf's Lazer Tag set, which comes with two blasters that shoot light instead of darts, and each has a sensor on top to detect when you've been hit. You can just add more sets and assign yourselves to teams for a bigger laser battle, too.

