Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds get a $70 price drop at Amazon

Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds, as many know, are ranked as some of the best pairs of earbuds to go with thanks to their impressive sound quality, durability and battery life. If you've been hoping to grab a pair of these earbuds on sale cheap, Amazon has you covered with a really solid deal on these buds.

On sale for $175.98, Amazon is taking over $70 off the standard $249.95 price tag which brings these bad boys down to their second lowest price since the Amazon Black Friday sales last year. This is the perfect opportunity to grab a pair of some of the best running headphones at a stellar price.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds (Red)

Now: $175.98 | Was: $249.99 | Savings: $73.97 (30%)

Ranked as some of the best earbuds for active users, the Powerbeats Pro feature Apple's H1 chip for an impressive level of detail and sound quality. Along with up to 9 hours of listening time on a single charge and a sweat resistant housing, there isn't much bad to say about these things. A great value for the price!View Deal

While these headphones may not be the number one choice at their original $250 price tag, the $70 discount here is a real game changer for anyone on the fence. Receiving the highest rating possible on our very own Powerbeats Pro review, the 30% discount makes this deal unbeatable.

A super solid build quality alongside Apple-backed tech make for quite the pair of active earbuds, taking the standard AirPod approach to the next level. Sweat resistant and adjustable for a secure fit, they make for the perfect set of workout earbuds at this price.

Surprisingly, Amazon is not discounting the standard Powerbeats Pro black headphones but those can be nabbed at a price of just $169.99 at Walmart. If the red isn't quite your style on these headphones, check out more Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds on sale below.

