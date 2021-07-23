Google’s Doodle Champion Island Games is a Tokyo Olympics 2020 themed RPG

Google Doodle Champion Island is a full RPG that allows you to compete in seven mini sporting games to collect seven sacred scrolls. This is the largest Google Doodle project to date and it has a distinctive Japanese style to the intro graphics, in recognition of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 – which are actually taking place now, in 2021 due to a COVID delay.

Clicking on the title image will take you through the Anime intro sequence before dropping into an 16-bit graphics top-down view.

(Image credit: Google)

Using the arrow keys and space bar, you play as Lucky the Calico Ninja Cat and join one of the four colors of team (blue, red, yellow or green). Games include table tennis, rugby, climbing, skateboarding, archery, marathon and artistic swimming. Your scores add to the team’s total points, which you can see on the leader board. There’s also lots of other places on the map to explore, including a key shop, bakery and dojos.

The games are easy to play but just challenging enough to be fun. The perfect distraction for a Friday afternoon or a lazy weekend.