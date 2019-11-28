Philips Hue Black Friday deal: White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit now 53% off

Philips Hue smart bulbs are the best intelligent lights on the market today. The build quality of the range is first rate, there is a vast variety of lights available, and the feature set they deliver is seriously impressive. That's why a better-than-half-price deal in the Amazon Black Friday sale on the maker's most popular starter kit really caught our attention.

The Philips Hue ecosystem caters wonderfully for those who like the sound of outfitting their home with smart lighting but don't know where to start. It does this with its excellent Philips Hue Starter Kits , which deliver multiple smart bulbs – either white or white and colour varieties – as well as the Philips Hue Bridge, which is used to control the bulbs and set up custom lighting scenes.

And this deal is so attractive as it's not only on the White and Colour Starter Kit, but it is also available in E27 Edison Screw, B22 Bayonet Cap, and GU10 Spot cap fittings. This means that no matter what type of fittings your home has for its lights, you can pick a starter kit that will be compatible.

And as for that discount... these Starter Kits are currently 53% off for a limited time, making them an absolute steal in our eyes here at T3.

Check out the full details of the deal below:

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit E27 / B22 / GU10| Was £149.99 | Now £69.99 at Amazon | 53% saving | Available now at Amazon

Now this is a fantastic saving on one of the very best smart lighting packages on the market today. That's because the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit (in E27, B22 or GU10 fitting) has just had £80 slashed off its price, bringing it down from £149.99 to only £69.99. That's a straight 53% discount. A brilliant Black Friday smart home bargain.View Deal

In our comprehensive Philips Hue review, we said the smart lighting platform was "the most comprehensive smart light range out there", and gave it credit for its wide range of smart lighting products, easy installation and use, as well as slick app and plethora of third-party accessories.

If you like the idea of Philips Hue but fancy a different setup, then below you can find even more top prices on the most popular Philips Hue Starter Kits and products:

