Paramount Plus is only $1 to sign up – but not for long!

Paramount Plus is celebrating its birthday with a special offer that's too good to pass up. Offering one of the lowest prices we've seen on a streaming service ever, new users can sign up for Paramount Plus for just $1 right now.

Offering discounted rates for both the Essential plan as well as the Premium plan, the first three months are reduced to just a fraction of their original price. Sign up for the Essential plan for just $1/month for the first three months ($4.99/month after that) or sign up for the Premium plan for just $2/month for the first three months ($9.99/month after that).

Paramount+ Birthday Offer!

Sign up for Paramount+ for just $1 right now using the special promo code BIRTHDAY. That nets you a solid streaming service for just $3 for the first three months. Offer Ends March 7, 2022

With a huge selection of content to watch, Paramount Plus is easily one of the best streaming services out there.

Covering networks such as CBS, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and more, you'll have access to hundreds of TV shows and movies at one of the best prices ever seen. You'll also be able to stream some top class original content as well, including Star Trek Picard, 1883, and the new HALO live action series.

Each plan also includes access to live TV and sports, so you can watch you favorite teams when you want. You'll even get access to the upcoming NCAA March Madness, as well as coverage on NFL, SEC, UEFA and so much more.

If you don't have Paramount Plus, now is the time to sign up. Even if you don't plan to keep it, you can watch some of the best TV shows, movies and sports for the next three months for just $3 right now. Easily the best deal on Paramount Plus you'll find right now.

