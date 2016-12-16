OutRun 3 is 'on the radar' confirms Sega

Third iteration of legendary racer 'OutRun' by Yu Suzuki confirmed as on Sega's radar by CEO of Sega Amusements International Paul Williams

In an exclusive interview with T3, CEO of Sega Amusements International Paul Williams has hinted at a possible third iteration of Yu Suzuki's beloved racing franchise OutRun.

Speaking to T3's man in Japan Marco Zangirolami, Williams said that:

"OutRun 3 is not on plan at the moment but it is something that is on our radar."

Williams also confirmed that he had previously collaborated with Yu Suzuki, stating:

"Yes I have worked with Yu Suzuki on Outrun 2, After Burner, Brave Firefighter and Virtua Fighter. He is a creative genius and an innovator that has driven the video game sector forward. He is a real visionary."

The comments come after the long-awaited Daytona 3 Championship USA - another old and beloved racing franchise - was released earlier in 2016, with Williams heavily involved in its realisation.

Check out the official trailer for Daytona 3 now:

While no official materials have yet to be released, the news that OutRun is on Sega's radar, and at the highest level too, will surely be taken as great news.

