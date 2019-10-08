OnePlus 7T Pro launch date announced – and it arrives before Google Pixel 4

A week has barely past since OnePlus announced the OnePlus 7T, but that hasn't stopped it from scheduling another launch event for October 10. While the company has been rather coy about what it has in store, it has confirmed it will be something in the OnePlus 7T Series. Our bet? The pop-up-camera-toting OnePlus 7T Pro.

Based on the leaks we've seen to date, the OnePlus 7T Pro is essentially a OnePlus 7T bundled in a OnePlus 7 Pro shell – save for a couple of minor differences. For example, the OnePlus 7T Pro is said to come with a larger, higher-resolution 6.6-inch QHD+ screen, a beefier 4085mAh battery and 128GB more internal storage to boot.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

With the design rumoured to remain the same, the OnePlus 7T Pro should retain an identical look and feel to the OnePlus 7 Pro. This means the same motorised pop-up camera will make an appearance, as will the centre-mounted, periscope-like rear-facing camera setup. However, both are said to ship with improved sensors.

To reiterate, that's a launch on October 10. There's no word on a specific time, though – hinting we could be looking at a soft launch. If this is the case, the handset will be up for pre-order right away, with the announcement handled by a short promotional video (similar to a television ad) highlighting what exactly is new.