Motorola's new flagship phone pushes its pricing into new territory, but looks gorgeous

Motorola just unveiled its newest flagship smartphone, and confirmed that it's going to cost just about as much as you might fear for a new top-end Android handset. £1,299.99 is quite a wedge, after all, but the Motorola Signature 27 doubtless won't be the last phone we see launch at this price in the months to come.

Motorola's giving the phone a flagship chipset to befit its pricing, too, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 powering the whole thing, seated behind what will apparently be the brightest display in any smartphone (up to a ridiculous-sounding up to 12,000 nits of peak brightness).

That display is an Extreme AMOLED Duo one, which means you should get inky blacks and lovely vivid colours. It also has a battery that sounds about as good as you could hope for in a mainstream device right now (or one on sale in the West, at least). Its capacity is 7000mAh, which means it should have long-lasting power. That goes with 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging (if you have a pad to support it).

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Design-wise, it's a familiar look based on what Motorola has done in recent years, but with a camera bump that's now even more chunky and capable than ever before. Three big camera units comprise: a 50MP Sony LYTIA L910 main lens; a 200MP periscope telephoto option; and a 50MP ultrawide camera.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Next to them is what Motorola says is the "first-ever dedicated EVS action sensor on a smartphone". That sensor is aimed entirely at capturing fast-moving moments perfectly, and it should make for the crispest action shots yet.

From optical image stabilisation on the main camera to the ability to shoot video with Dolby Vision capabilities, there are plenty of impressive little features up the Signature 27's sleeve, too.

The phone will be available in dark green or dark grey, or "Pantone Coal Smoke" and "Pantone Capulet Olive" in Motorola's words. Impressively, it has the cumulative benefits of both IP68 and IP69 ratings, too, making it superb durability.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If all that sounds interesting to you, and you need an ultra-capable new Android phone, it goes up for pre-order on 16 November, in a couple of weeks – and, again, for the avoidance of doubt, will cost £1,299.99 to start.