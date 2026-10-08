This is the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and this is when you'll be able to buy it

Quick summary Oppo has confirmed that the international launch of the Find X10 series will take place on 21 October. The series will comprise of the Find X10 and the Find X10 Pro Max.

Oppo announced the Find X10 Pro Max - its new flagship phone - in China on 22 September. Now the company has confirmed the global launch date and it's sooner than many expected.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will be launched on 21 October at an event in Mallorca, just a month after the launch in China, making this a swift device launch by any measure.

Typically, devices announced in China then see several months of delay before the international launch takes place. In the past, that's seen new devices announced around February, having been on sale in China for a number of months.

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With the device launched in China, you can head over and read the full specifications, although that might not be the same as the specifications in other regions. Oppo has, however, previously confirmed that the phone will be loaded with Hasselblad-developed cameras.

In a bizarre twist of fate, we find ourselves with the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max in hand already, although we're only allowed to share details about the design and nothing about the performance of the device itself - that will come in the future.

(Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)

What we can say is that the Find X10 Pro Max evolves the design of the Find X9 Pro, keeping that square camera design, but expanding some of the camera elements in to a second island.

On the Titanium Grey model seen here, these both sit on a raised island, while the Luna White version is slightly different and more distinct.

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Back to the details and Oppo has previously shared that there are three 200-megapixel cameras on this phone, with support for up to 8K 30fps shooting.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro, a new 2nm chip, while there's a 7150mAh battery, using silicon-carbon tech. Oppo says that the battery is engineered to still offer 80% of its original capacity after 5 years of use.

(Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)

The price of the phone remains unknown for now, but those interested can reserve the device for a £49 / €49 deposit, which also unlocks three gifts - either the teleconverter kit (a 200x lens accessory) or an Oppo Watch 5 / Oppo Pad 5; £200 discount off the phone price; and a guarantee on the price, so if it's cheaper on Black Friday, Oppo will refund the difference.

As it stands, there seem to be a lot of good reasons to be interested in the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, even if we can't share everything about it yet.