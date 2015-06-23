OnePlus 2 first to bring USB Type-C to smartphones

You might have heard about the new USB Type-C standard (or USB-C to its friends): it's appeared on the new Apple MacBook and the latest Chromebook Pixel, and Google has already announced support for it in the next version of Android .

Now OnePlus is getting in early by announcing the new standard will be available in its OnePlus 2 flagship , due out sometime in July, August or September. It's likely to be the first USB-C smartphone on sale.

"We want to lead the way in power connectivity," the company said in a tweet .

So what's so special about this all-new USB standard? Essentially it charges your gadgets faster and shifts data faster as well. It can also cope with more tasks and do them simultaneously - outputting your phone screen to a monitor and charging your device at the same time, for example.

Most importantly, it's reversible: it's impossible to plug in the cable the wrong way up.

Rather than pure Android, the OnePlus 2 will be running OxygenOS, the Chinese company's own take on Google's mobile OS, and comes fitted with a Snapdragon 810 processor. We'll know more when the handset is officially unveiled sometime in the next three months.