New Nokia ad shot using the Nokia 808 PureView

Arguably the successor to the Nokia N8 the Nokia 808 PureView will unsurprisingly not be remembered for its Belle operating system..

Nokia has unveiled a Nokia 808 PureView advert shot using just the camera on the smartphone. The ad showcases the smartphones 41MP sensor and echoes the short film that Nokia produced using just the N8.

Unveiled at MWC 2012 in Barcelona the 808 PureView's specs places it at the higher end of the Symbian spectrum making it the current flagship of their homegrown OS range.

Nokia 808 PureView Specs:

With a 4-inch high-resolution screen the 808 PureView is powered by a 1.3GHz single-core processor with 512MB of RAM and 16GB of storage for all those high-res images.

Of course what everyone will be talking about is that camera. With a 41MP sensor the Nokia 808 PureView camera utilises some rather clever sub-pixel wizardry to squeeze a 41MP resolution into a 16:9 ratio.

That means of course full-HD recording in 1080p as well as 4x lossless zoom which will be a welcome addition considering smartphone cameras often suffer when zooming.

Nokia 808 PureView Features:

Alongside that mammoth camera you'll get Dolby Headphones technology which will have your videos sounding as sweet as they look, while Nokia's Rich Recording Mic technology means that videos will also pick up flawlesss sound.

There's no word on availability yet but with specs like that it'll presumably be priced in the same region as the Nokia Lumia 800 and the previous Nokia N8 when it was released.