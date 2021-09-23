Nintendo adds N64 and Sega Genesis games to Switch online, here's all the titles available

Nintendo has revealed that it will expand its Nintendo Switch Online service with the introduction of games from the Nintendo 64 as well as the Sega Genesis (or the Mega Drive as it's known outside of North America). This was debuted during the latest Nintendo Direct stream.
Games set to feature in the collection include the likes of Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Yoshi's Story, Mario Tennis, Dr Mario 64, WinBack, and more. Up to four people can play locally or online through the service.
Sega Genesis games will also be added to the membership plan, with Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra Hard Corps and Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine all included.
- Nintendo insider says Metroid Prime is finally coming to Switch, but not the way you're hoping
- Nintendo kicks off Blockbuster Sale with great deals on Mario Odyssey, Zelda, and more
The full list of games available in the new Expansion Pass are as below:
Nintendo 64
- Super Mario 64
- Mario Kart 64
- Star Fox 64
- Yoshi’s Story
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Mario Tennis
- Dr Mario 64
- WinBack
- Sin & Punishment
Sega Genesis
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Contra Hard Corps
- Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- Musha
- Phantasy Star IV
- Ristar
- Shining Force
- Shinobi III
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage 2
- Strider
Alongside this, the classic N64 and Genesis controllers will return in wireless form. Both will be available to purchase for $49.99. The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, F-Zero X and Pokémon Snap were announced to arrive at a later date to the collection. All previous offerings of the base Nintendo Switch online membership will still be included.
The new expansion plan to the service will roll out in October this year. More details regarding the new plan, pricing and release date will be shared at a later date.
This story is currently breaking and will be updated shortly