Nikon DLSR camera sale at B&H Photo takes 50% off a D610 DSLR camera kit

Photographers looking for a great camera sale, have we found the deal for you. For a limited time at B&H Photo, you can grab a complete Nikon D610 DSLR camera kit for only $900 – a huge 50% price drop from it's standard $1,999 price tag.

If the price drop wasn't enough to sell you here, you should know that this kit includes a 50mm f/1.8G prime lens as well. A perfect lens for portraits and high-quality shots, getting both a DSLR camera and prime lens together for a price like this is unheard of! This is a complete DSLR camera kit with batteries, charger, mobile adapter, the works.

This Nikon DLSR camera sale is the perfect opportunity for someone shopping for their first camera to grab one they'll truly enjoy, It'd also be an excellent gift for those young up-and-coming photographers, and would even be useful as a backup camera for professional photographers out there.

Nikon offers some of the best DSLR cameras available, with tech to capture truly stunning photos and portraits in high definition. Our T3 team featured a number of Nikon DSLR cameras in their best DLSR cameras of 2020 roundup page. Be sure to head on over and see the hottest DLSR cameras you should be keeping an eye on this year.

Camera Sales at B&H Photo: Nikon DSLR Cameras on Sale

Nikon D610 DLSR Camera Sale

B&H Photo is having camera sales across a few Nikon DSLR cameras, but this is by far the best value. It's rare to see a discount this large on a DSLR camera, so anyone who is seriously in need of a new camera should jump on this opportunity!

Nikon D610 DSLR Camera w/ 50mm f/1.8 Lens Kit | Was: $1,999 | Now: $899 | Save $1,100 at B&H Photo

Nikon D610 DSLR Camera Specs

Megapixels | 24.3 million

24.3 million Sensor Size | 35.9 x 24mm

35.9 x 24mm Image Sensor Format | FX

FX ISO Sensitivity | ISO 100-6400; Lo-1 (50); Hi-1 (12,800); Hi-2 (25,600)

ISO 100-6400; Lo-1 (50); Hi-1 (12,800); Hi-2 (25,600) Video Recording (1080p) | 30 FPS

30 FPS Video Recording (1280p) | 60 FPS

60 FPS Monitor Size | 3.2" diag

3.2" diag Storage Media | SD; SDHC; SDXC

Camera Sales at B&H Photo: T3's Top Picks

Check out some other hot deals at B&H Photo's Nikon camera sale, with deals on pro level and entry level DSLR cameras that'll please any camera enthusiast.

Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera Sales

Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens | Was: $497 | Now: $397 | Save $100 at B&H Photo

Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens + Accessories Kit | Was: $559 | Now: $459 | Save $100 at B&H Photo

Nikon D5600 DSLR Camera Sales

Nikon D5600 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm & 70-300mm Lens + Software Package | Was: $1,047 | Now: $697 | Save $350 at B&H Photo

Nikon D5600 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm & 70-300mm Lens | Was: $1,047 | Now: $697 | Save $350 at B&H Photo

Memorial Day Sales 2020: T3's Top Picks

