Netflix hits back at Disney+ with brand new lineup of British shows

In the face of fierce competition, from the likes of Disney+, and Apple TV+, Netflix is upping the ante with news that its lining up seven new British TV shows!

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Disney's recent revelation of an impressive slew of new content, including franchises like Marvel, and Star Wars.

From author Barney Ronay and sports writer Jonathan Liew, comes The Red Zone. The show, set to be a comedy centred around the people that make up the world of football, including bluffers, sharks, and genuine talent, will also feature Skyfall and 1917 director, Sam Mendes, in the role of executive producer.

Based on Stuart Turton's novel, The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle will be helmed by writer Sophie Petzal and will feature a puzzling murder mystery which asks: How do you solve a murder when every time you are getting close to the answer, you wake up in someone else's body?

Man Vs Bee will star Rowan Atkinson, of Blackadder, and Mr Bean fame, in a fight against (you guessed it) a bee! What hijinks and degree of chaos will come of Atkinson's battle as he housesits a luxurious mansion? One can only imagine.

Other shows announced include Baby Reindeer, based on the hit one-man stage play; Cuckoo Song, based on the novel by Frances Hardinge; young adult series Half Bad, helmed by Giri/Haji creator Joe Barton; and Lockwood & Co., from Attack the Block director Joe Cornish.

At the time of writing, no release dates have been given for any of these titles.

There's good news for fans of existing Netflix UK shows as well, with new seasons of numerous hit shows like Sex Education, Top Boy, After Life, and The Crown all currently in production.

This news also came with the reveal of some other new titles; Anatomy of a Scandal, The Last Bus, and Stay Close, based off Harlan Coben's 2012 novel of the same name.

Source: Twitter