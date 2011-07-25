Motorola Xoom price cut sees Android tab drop below £400

Amazon drops Xoom price below &pound;400 for first time

By

The Motorola Xoom UK price has come

Online retailer Amazon has slashed the price of the Motorola Xoom with the first device to sport Google's tablet-centric Android Honeycomb OS now available under the £400 mark.

Read more: Moto G7 Plus review: Motorola has made another budget superstar

Previously priced at a smidge under £480 those looking to forgo the market dominating Apple iPad 2 and plump for an Android tablet can now pick up the 32GB Wi-Fi only Motorola Xoom for just £394.95.

As well as running Google's Android 3.0 Honeycomb OS the Motorola Xoom boasts a 1GHz dual-core processor with 1GB of RAM, a 10-inch 1280 x 800p display and 5-megapixel camera with 720p HD video recording capabilities.

Whilst the 32GB Wi-Fi Xoom is now available below £400, the price cuts, which come a week ahead of the launch of the Google Honeycomb powered Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, also see the Wi-Fi + 3G model lose a few pounds dropping from £580 down to £554.99.

Can the Motorola Xoom or other similar Android tablets truly compete with Apple's iPad 2 or is the Cupertino device too far ahead? Let us know what you think via the T3 Twitter and Facebook feeds.

Via: Recombu

More about Apple iPad

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.