Memorial Day sales deals on Lenovo laptops

The Memorial Day sales are a great time to pick up a deal in the US, with massive discounts on a range of products from mattresses to home appliances, but you can also find some appealing offers on laptops and computer equipment.

This year, Lenovo is offering a sea of discounts across its laptop and desktop ranges, including gaming laptops, Chromebooks, 2-in-1 machines and premium models. There are deals up to 70% off select Lenovo laptops and hourly deals with prices as low as $249.99.

Here are some of the best offers available right now – and be sure to keep checking back, as we are updating this all weekend.

Top 5 best Memorial Day Lenovo deals today

1. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Now: $1,178.55 | Was: $2,619 | Savings: $1,440.45 (55%)

This is ThinkPad's lightest laptop ever but features an impressive spec list, from its 11th gen i5 processor to its 13in 2k IPS display. Use code THINKBUSTERMEM4 to get a huge 55% off the retail price now. View Deal

2. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga 14” 2-in-1 Laptop Now: $1559.60 | Was: $3899 | Savings: $2339.40 (60%)

The 14-inch 2-in-1 ThinkPad X1 Yoga features a 360 hinge to use it in a range of positions. It boasts a 19.3-hour battery life and has a 10th gen Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage inside. Use code THINKMEM21 to get 60% off the retail price today. View Deal

3. Lenovo Chromebook Duet (10.1") 2 in 1 Now: $249.99 | Was: $299.99 | Savings: $50 (17%)

The Chromebook Duet 2-in-1 is a perfect home and study machine that can be used as either a laptop or tablet, thanks to the detachable keyboard. It features a 10.1-inch IPS display, 4GB RAM and a 64GB hard drive. Right now you can save $50 on the retail price. View Deal

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 15 (Intel) 2 in 1 Now: $479.99 | Was: $579.99 | Savings: $100 (17%)

A handy work and school laptop, the IdeaPad Flex 5 features a 15.6-inch FHD display, 10th generation Intel i3 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB hard drive. Use code FLEXDEAL4 to get $100 off the retail price.View Deal

5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 (14", Intel) Now: $1,259.99 | Was: $2,409| Savings: $1,149 (48%)

With an ultra-thin body and a powerful spec list, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a true ultra-book. It features the latest 11th gen Intel i5 processor, a 14-in FHD display, 8GB RAM and 256GB hard drive. Use code THINKBUSTERMEM1 to get 48% off the retail price.View Deal

Lenovo Memorial Day sales

Right now, Lenovo is offering doorbuster sales for Memorial Day across a wide range of laptop and desktop machines, with discounts up to 70%. Keep checking back as new discounts are added every hour.

More Memorial Day top 5's

Be sure to check out our other top 5 Memorial Day sale countdowns where you'll find only the best deals on laptops, TVs and more this holiday weekend.

Laptops do go on sale during Memorial Day, with many retailers offering some of the best deals of the year on some laptops.

Big name brands also run sales around this time as well, with doorbuster deals you can only find during Memorial Day. Lenovo, for example, offers up to 70% off select laptops through the holiday weekend.

We've compiled some of the best Memorial Day laptop sales above for quick navigation, but keep an eye out the top 5 laptop deals above for the best of the best.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

In other big news, a timeframe for Amazon Prime Day this year has been revealed. Expect the big event to happen sometime in June, but until then head on over to our Prime Day hub for the latest news, early deals and other great offers.