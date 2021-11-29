Marmot outdoor Cyber Monday deals offer up to 70% off today only

If you're on the hunt for some solid outdoor Cyber Monday deals, then you've got to head over to Marmot right now. Offering upwards of 60% off clothing for men, women and children as well as outdoor gear and equipment, this is the perfect time to prep for your next excursion with some of the best gear and brands available at discount prices.

While the sale is only running today, the selection of deals available is staggering and the savings even more so. From savings of up to 70% off their Toro Component 3-in-1 jacket for men to massive 50% off deals on their Nighthawk 2-person tent, Marmot's Cyber Monday sale is a must-see for the serious outdoorsmen out there.

The sale also includes additional savings on all sale items, taking an extra 30% to 60% off the already discounted products. That makes this easily one of the best outdoor Cyber Monday sales happening right now, and can save you a ton of money on outdoor gear for all seasons.

You can head to Marmot's outdoor Cyber Monday deal page below, but you'll find some of our picks for the best outdoor Cyber Monday deals as well.

Including a massive amount of deals on outdoor clothing and equipment for men, women and children, this is one of the best sales today. Don't miss out on savings of up to 70% off today only!

Marmot Men's Pipeline Regular Fit Jeans: was $85, now $44.99 Marmot Men's Pipeline Regular Fit Jeans: was $85, now $44.99

A solid pair of outdoor jeans, these ultra durable T400 polyester pants feature COOLMAX tech for added moisture management and breathability.

Marmot Bekman Gloves: was $45, now $24.99 Marmot Bekman Gloves: was $45, now $24.99

Wool-bonded fleece gloves with reinforced faux suede palms make these gloves a must-have for winter conditions. A great deal for gloves of this quality.

Marmot Women's Varma Jacket: was $300, now $89.99 Marmot Women's Varma Jacket: was $300, now $89.99

Saving over $220 on an cinredible winter jacket, the Varma features 700-fill-power down for a lightweight yet ultra warm water-resistant jacket.

Marmot Mantis 2-Person Plus Tent Footprint: was $63, now $24.99 Marmot Mantis 2-Person Plus Tent Footprint: was $63, now $24.99

Designed for added protection under your Mantis tent, this footprint guards against rocks and other debris during your camping adventures. Now at a great price!

