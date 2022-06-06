Mac Mini M2 and Mac Mini Tower listed on Apple dealer site ahead of WWDC

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apple's WWDC kicks off later today (starting at 10am Pacific Time / 6pm UK) and though this is primarily a software event, it has been known to announce some hardware.

There have been rumors that we could see the long-awaited redesign of the MacBook Air at the event and even the new AR/VR headset – though that now seems unlikely. What we've not been expecting is any Mac Mini products. However, the New York-based photography store (and official Apple Authorized Reseller) B&H, has other ideas.

Over the weekend it added holding pages for two unreleased Apple products: a Mac Mini M2 (opens in new tab) and a Mac Mini Tower (opens in new tab). So does the store have inside knowledge? Is this just guesswork? Or is it just an attempt to get some extra traffic to the site?

If we do see the new MacBook Air, it is likely that it will feature a new M2 chip, so a Mac Mini with the same chip is not out of the question. However, a Mac Mini Tower is something that has not been heard of before. The only details on the B&H page suggest that it is an 8GB RAM, 256GB storage device with an M1 Pro chip.

As 9to5Mac (opens in new tab), who discovered the pages say, the Mac Mini Tower could actually be a new Mac Pro with silicon chipset – most likely the M1 Ultra – or it could just be one big hoax.

Apple events of late have been devoid of any real surprises. Those 'just one more thing' moments seem to be a thing of the past. But if we do indeed get a new M2 chip at today's event, it's likely that some hardware could be announced as well.