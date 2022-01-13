Want deals on the top laptops on sale right now? I've got you covered...

Some of the top laptops of 2021 go on sale regularly, but just when and where to look is the challenge a Deals Editor like myself is here to tackle. Readers like you are busy and life doesn't stop, so just how are you going to find that perfect laptop deal Thankfully, that's where I come into the picture.

By bringing together some of the best laptop deals happening right now, you'll save both time and money shopping for a new mobile machine. Whether your on the hunt for a cheap gaming laptop, a new student laptop on sale or just a solid personal home machine, you'll find deals on the top laptops of 2021 right here.

With marketplaces like Amazon constantly offering discounts, as well as sales and offers happening at major retailers like Best Buy and Walmart, you can find the best laptops on sale fairly often. There's a lot of chaff to sift through, however, which is why this guide was put together.

Below you'll find some of the best deals on laptops out there today, along with some amazing offers you may not know about. So kick back, relax and allow me to serve up some deals on laptops today that you don't want to miss.

Gaming Laptop Deals

While it's not too hard to find deals on gaming laptops across the net, saving some cash on the best gaming laptops out there may be a bit tougher. With the most sought after machines running the latest RTX GPUs, prices and available vary wildly.

That in mind, there is hope in grabbing a brand new RTX gaming laptop on sale if you are diligent. Below you'll find deals on the top laptops for gaming, including some of the latest RTX setups alongside more tantalizing deals on older rigs that may be a better value.

MSI GF65 Thin 15" RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop: was $1,599.99, now $1,499.99 at Amazon

While the standard price tag for this setup is already pretty fair, Amazon is offering a decent $100 discount on this RTX gaming laptop. Sporting an Intel i7 CPU alongside a 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM, a 144Hz IPS screen and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060, this is a solid choice for serious gaming on the go.

Receiving a 4/5 star rating over at T3's MSI GF65 Thin review, this is a deal well worth taking a look at.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14" RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop: was $1,549.99, now $1,299.99 at Best Buy

This rig features AMD's Ryzen 9 CPU paired with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 mobile GPU. While this setup also features a 1TB SSD as well as a 144Hz IPS display, it features 16GB RAM which is great for most but may not be quite enough for hardcore gamers out there. The $250 discount does make it a tantalizing offer, though!

There's a reason T3 gave this thing a five star rating in our ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 review. Not a deal you'll want to skip if you want to save some serious cash.

GIGABYTE G5 MD 15" RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop: was $1,199, now $999 at Newegg

A solid gaming laptop deal under $1,000 is available at Newegg right now. The GIGABYTE G5 MD features an Intel i5 backed by 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti mobile GPU. Not the most top of the line setup, but a solid choice for high-performance gaming.

If the gaming laptop deals above aren't quite what you're after, don't stress. There's plenty more to see. You'll find some of the best gaming laptop deals available today below, along with some guides to deals on Alienware, Razer and more below!

Student Laptop Deals

With the next semester of college just around the corner, some of the best student laptops out there are getting some decent price cuts at the moment. From Dell's most popular series to options from HP, Lenovo and more, students can save big on top laptops from everyone's favorite brands.

You'll find some of the top laptops for students on sale below, but If you're hoping to stick to an ever tighter budget I've also included some of the best laptops under $500 available right now.

HP Pavilion 14" Laptop: was $699.99, now $499.99 at the HP Store

A solid budget-friendly setup for students, the HP Pavilion offers a a great system for the price. Now $200 off at the HP Store, this is a machine well worth the price of admission. Available in a variety of specs, this is a great entry point for those in need of a new laptop for school.

Our HP Pavilion 14 review offers more insight into why this laptop is our number one choice for students.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $949.99, now $799.99 at Dell.com

Probably Dell's most popular laptop to date, the XPS 13 comes in a variety of setups to cover almost every need out there. This student-friendly option features some serious hardware for the price, making it an incredible deal that you'll want to check out.

T3's Dell XPS 13 review covers some of the points as to why students are sure to love this one.

Acer Chromebook 314 Laptop: was $309.99, now $259.52 at Amazon

Chromebooks have made some huge strides in the past few years, and Acer's 314 is a perfect example of them. For the price, it offers an extremely solid machine perfect for basic academic use. You won't be running any editing or modeling programs on it, but for writing research papers it's an unbeatable value.

If the student laptop deals above don't quite meet your expectations, you'll find plenty more where these came from. Check out more offers below or head over to one of our guides listed below to find a laptop on sale that's right for you.

2-in-1 Laptop Deals

Our guide to the best 2-in-1 laptops has a solid offering of machines to choose from, but when it comes to deals on these things it can be a bit more difficult to find. These versatile mobile setups offer a great platform for basic home use, academic use and even digital artistry if you can grab one with a stylus.

I've included some of my picks for the best offers on 2-in-1 laptops available today below.

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 2-in-1 Laptop: was $949.99, now $899 at Amazon

Featuring a crystal clear 13" OLED FHD touch display, the ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 is a powerful little 2-in-1 that'll suit the needs of many. From digital art to academics, it offers an incredible level of power and versatility for the price.

T3's ASUS ZenBook Flip review offers some great insight into why this laptop fills so many roles with ease.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $2,999.99, now $2,199.99 at Amazon

A truly beefy 2-in-1 with an incredible amount of power for its size, Microsoft's latest Surface Book 3 is a beast of a machine. The price tag reflects this, but thankfully Amazon has a deal that saves $800 on this killer machine. Don't miss out!

If the deals above aren't satisfactory, we've got plenty more to see below. Check out more offers on 2-in-1 laptops below to find a deal that's right for you.

