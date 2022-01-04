Linksys Hydra Pro 6 is a fast and affordable Wi-Fi 6 router

Linksys has some new branding for 2022 and a new router in its premium Hydra range. The Hydra Pro 6 is a slightly scaled-back version of the flagship Hydra Pro 6E model released last year.

While this new model lacks the 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E channel and features dual rather than tri-band connectivity it still boasts an impressive feature set. The Hydra Pro 6 is a Wi-Fi 6 model (also known as 802.11ax), offering the very best coverage on the 5GHz channel.

The compact but powerful router can handle download speeds of up to 6.4Gbps, cover a range of 2700 sq ft and handle more than 30 devices at a time. All this is thanks to the Qualcomm Immersive Home 216 Platform.

(Image credit: Linksys)

For larger setups, the Hydra Pro 6 is Mesh compatible and can be paired with any of the Linksys Velop and Atlas models to provide complete coverage over your entire home.

The big plus for the Hydra Pro 6 is that it doesn't come with the significant price tag of the Wi-Fi 6E models. Instead, this router is just $299 in the US (UK and Australia price and availability to be confirmed).

If you do want to go for the Wi-Fi 6E model though, it's currently on sale for just $349.99 from the Linksys website.