Linksys Hydra Pro 6 is a fast and affordable Wi-Fi 6 router

The new little brother to the Hydra Pro 6E gives dual-band Wi-Fi 6 coverage with Mesh compatibility

Linksys Hydra Pro 6
(Image credit: Linksys)
Linksys has some new branding for 2022 and a new router in its premium Hydra range. The Hydra Pro 6 is a slightly scaled-back version of the flagship Hydra Pro 6E model released last year. 

While this new model lacks the 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E channel and features dual rather than tri-band connectivity it still boasts an impressive feature set. The Hydra Pro 6 is a  Wi-Fi 6 model (also known as 802.11ax), offering the very best coverage on the 5GHz channel. 

The compact but powerful router can handle download speeds of up to 6.4Gbps, cover a range of 2700 sq ft and handle more than 30 devices at a time. All this is thanks to the Qualcomm Immersive Home 216 Platform. 

Linksys Hydra Pro 6

(Image credit: Linksys)

For larger setups, the Hydra Pro 6 is Mesh compatible and can be paired with any of the Linksys Velop and Atlas models to provide complete coverage over your entire home.

The big plus for the Hydra Pro 6 is that it doesn't come with the significant price tag of the Wi-Fi 6E models. Instead, this router is just $299 in the US (UK and Australia price and availability to be confirmed).

If you do want to go for the Wi-Fi 6E model though, it's currently on sale for just $349.99 from the Linksys website

Linksys Hydra Pro 6

(Image credit: Linksys)
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing and Hong Kong, is now based in Chicago. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

