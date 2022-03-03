LG's new OLED TVs get official European prices, and it's not good news

LG has revealed the price of its 2022 OLED TVs in mainland Europe, and it looks like the cost-of-living difficulties are going to bite new TV buyers. We've become accustomed to the best OLED TVs dropping in price every year as the technology has evolved, but the Euro prices in the majority of sizes are rising this year compared to the launch prices of the equivalent models in 2021 (via FlatpanelsHD).

You can see the prices for all 4K LG OLEDs below, but the price rises are in the 10%-20% region compared to the previous models.

While we haven't had official prices for the likes of the UK and US yet, I think you can expect the same in those countries – especially since one UK retailer is already listing the LG C2 at higher prices than the LG C1 last year.

The good news is that they're not all rising. Prices of the biggest sizes are coming down or staying level, thanks to production of those panel sizes improving after their introduction a couple of years ago.

But for the sizes that the majority of people will buy, it looks like you'll need to open your wallet a little wider if you want the new model than the old model. Here are the prices revealed so far (some more sizes will appear later, but don't have prices yet), with the price of last year's models in brackets after.

LG A2

• 48-inch €1550 (€1300)

• 55-inch €1700 (€1400)

• 65-inch €2600 (€2200)

This is LG's most affordable model, with Alpha 7 Gen 5 image processing, a regular 4K OLED panel, and no HDMI 2.1 support. There will also be a 77-inch model, but no price has been revealed yet.

LG B2

• 55-inch €1900 (€1800)

• 65-inch €2800 (€2700)

• 77-inch €4500 (€5000)

This features the same panel and processing as the A2, but includes a 120Hz screen and HDMI 2.1 support on two ports for next-gen gaming. Note that the 77-inch model is one that's had a price cut.

LG C2

• 42-inch €1650 (N/A)

• 48-inch €1800 (€1650)

• 55-inch €2300 (€2000)

• 65-inch €3200 (€2800)

• 77-inch €5400 (€5300)

• 83-inch €7500 (€8000)

The LG C2 features a brighter OLED Evo panel than the previous models, plus more advanced Alpha 9 Gen 3 image processing, and HDMI 2.1 support on all four HDMI ports. Again, note the lower prices at the larger sizes. This year is the first time a 42-inch model has been available, so there's no comparison there.

LG G2

• 55-inch €2500 (€2400)

• 65-inch €3600 (€3500)

• 77-inch €6000 (€6500)

• 83-inch €9000 (N/A)

The LG G2 will include an even brighter screen than the C2, but otherwise they're pretty much identical in terms of specs. The difference is that the G2 has a super-smart design that's made for wall-mounting (it comes with a special flush mount in the box instead of any feet or a stand). We've got a full LG G2 vs LG C2 guide here if you want read more about them. Again, you'll see that the 77-inch model has come down in price. The 83-inch model is new this year, and there's a 97-inch model coming too, later.

In the case of the LG C2 and LG G2, you're getting new panel technology for a strong image quality upgrade, so it's not hard to justify a higher price this time.

It's the LG A2 and LG B2 where it's harder to take – they will get some image upgrades from the new processing, but we don't expect the change to be major. It just means that if you're thinking about whether to the get the 2021 LG A1 and LG B1 models at their current majorly discounted price or wait for the 2022 models, you'll be getting a double bargain from the current models, I think – you can see that latest prices on those just below.