LG smart TVs just got a cool upgrade

LG's smart TVs are among the very best TVs you can buy today, with the South Korean maker's models found everywhere from T3's roundups of the best gaming TV to the best 8K TVs and onto the best OLED TVs.

And now they've just got even better, as LG has officially confirmed that Apple Music is now available on its smart TVs, unlocking the ability for users to stream over 90 million songs and thousands of curated playlists.

The new Apple Music app is available on the LG Content Store for all LG smart TVs running webOS 4.0 or higher, meaning anyone with any sort of modern LG smart TV is going to be able to get the Apple Music app right away.

Apple Music running on an LG smart TV. (Image credit: LG | Apple)

In addition to the millions of songs, Apple Music on LG smart TVs also includes millions of tracks with time-synced lyrics, which are perfect for living room karaoke and parties in general.

We've all been there, you stumble into the house in the early hours and fancy a bit of a sing song. Well, late night power ballads are now 100 per cent unlocked if you own an LG smart TV and subscribe to Apple Music.

Apple Music also delivers countless 4K music videos, too, so if you've got an Ultra HD LG TV then you're going to be able to enjoy the latest BlackPink, Ariana Grande and more in awesome fidelity, too.

Here at T3 we think this LG TV Apple Music upgrade is very welcome as the music streaming service is one of the most widely used and popular in the world, and with LG absolutely tearing it up right now in the TV space, it makes sense that the former is offered on the latter.

