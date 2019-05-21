Lenovo IdeaPad 320 is now £300 cheaper thanks to this great laptop deal

This is one of the absolute best laptop deals we've seen all year. Amazon is currently offering the slim and well specced Lenovo IdeaPad 320-15IKBRN 15.6-Inch FHD Notebook with a massive £301.44 price reduction. That's a simply astonishing 41% price drop.

What makes the huge price cut even more amazing is that this IdeaPad is a great all-round laptop, one loaded with a powerful 7th Gen Intel Core i7-8550U processor, very spacious 1TB SATA hard disc drive, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and a crisp and bright 15.6-inch, 1,920 x 1,080 resolution FHD screen.

You can check out the full details of the deal below:

Lenovo IdeaPad 320-15IKBRN 15.6-Inch FHD Notebook | now £428.55 at Amazon | was £729.99 | £301.44 price cut
This Windows 10-packing laptop delivers everything you need from a notebook system, including a slim and stylish design, strong suite of internal hardware, and high-quality FHD screen, too. So the fact that Amazon has just knocked a simply remarkable £301.44 off its price makes it a borderline insta-buy for anyone currently in the market for a quality ultraportable. As a result of this deal, the Lenovo IdeaPad 320-15IKBRN 15.6-Inch FHD Notebook can be picked up right now for just £428.55 while stocks last.View Deal

If you like the look of the IdeaPad but are actually in the market for something more specialist, then be sure to check out T3's authoritative guides to the best student laptops, best lightweight laptops, best gaming laptops, best 2-in-1 laptops as well as the best laptops under £500.

