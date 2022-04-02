LeMond Prolog is so sleek you wouldn't know it's an electric bike

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The LeMond Prolog is a fully carbon-framed electric bike designed and developed by legendary competitive cyclist Greg LeMond. At under 12kg, the Prolog is a blended, seamless design that integrates its electrification so well, you’d never know it offered any form of assistance. Despite its lack of bulk, the LeMond Prolog has an extremely full feature set, including integrated mudguards front and rear, as well as a 500-lumen always-on headlight set flush within the monocoque handlebar, and twin 70-lumen taillights (also visible from the sides) that are neatly set within the rear forks. All lights can be set to strobe for increased visibility.

Photography © LeMond / Donalrey Nieva (Image credit: LeMond)

At the Prolog’s core is the Mahle X35+ Smart Ebike System, a 250 watt rear hub motor that provides gentle pedal assistance up to speeds of 20 mph, as well as dramatically improve acceleration from a standstill. An 11-speed Shimano GRX drivetrain gives you flexibility across every kind of terrain. Mahle also offers a mobile app that’ll track your ride data and integrate with a Strava account. In addition, the Prolog can be specified with Shimano’s Di2 shifting system, an electronically controlled mechanised shifting system that comes with a separate information display and allows you to make ultra-precise gear changes with fingertip control.

(Image credit: LeMond)

Available in three colour ways, a purist Blanc, a menacing Noir, and the dusky pink Rosa, there’s also an optional external clip-on battery pack, which increases the range from around 45 miles to nearly 80 miles. Other options include the LeMond LC30 rim, a carbon fibre wheel developed and manufactured in Germany by aerospace specialists Munich Composites.

(Image credit: LeMond)

The American-made bike is the latest machine from Greg LeMond’s Knoxville, Tennessee, based company. LeMond was the first professional riders to showcase the versatility and performance of the carbon fibre frame, winning his first Tour de France in 1986. He went on to win the 1989 and 1990 Tours, as well as the 1989 World Championship, and that year founded a company to manufacture carbon fibre-framed racing bikes.

Photography © LeMond / Donalrey Nieva (Image credit: LeMond)

The Prolog certainly isn’t a racing machine, but it’s been honed and balanced by one of the sport’s most legendary riders. The combination of features, low weight and carefully thought out design make it a perfect all-rounder, whether for commuting or leisure, with a minimalist form.

LeMond Prolog starts at £4,350. Read more at LeMond.com.