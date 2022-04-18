Last minute Best Buy Easter Sale deals on OLED TVs, Chromebooks and more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Best Buy's 24 Hour Flash Easter Sale still has some great deals to check out, a few of which even we are having a hard time justifying on not buying. Including a great offer on one of LG's C1 Series OLED TVs, Best Buy's sale has a few must-see deals for those looking to find good Easter savings.

Techies and gamers alike are in for treats with incredibly discounts on software and hardware. You'll find savings of up to 50% off PlayStation 5 games with some popular recent titles included, deals on PC gaming laptops including $220 off the HP Victus Intel i5 RTX 3050, and offers around the latest Apple products including $200 off select MacBook Pro 13 laptops.

For an Easter Sale, it also offers a plethora of savings on the latest tech for the home. Shoppers will find deals of up to $500 off select Sony 4K OLED TVs, savings on large appliance bundles with discounts of up to 10% off Samsung appliance packages, and even offers around robot vacuums such as $225 off the iRobot Roomba 981 Wi-Fi robot vac.

With just over four hours to go, there's still time to catch some decent savings on smart tech, appliances, electric scooters and more. The 24 hour Flash Sale, which ends at 11:59 CT / 12:59PM EST tonight, offers a wide selection of deals to hold deal hunters over until Memorial Day sales start next month. Some of which are offering products at their lowest prices in months.

(Image credit: LG)

$400 off the LG C1 Series 55" OLED 4K UHD Smart TV A solid OLED TV at an unbeatable price of just $1,099.99 Reasons to buy + Best deal for a decent OLED TV today + Great option for gamers and cinephiles sticking to a budget + HDMI 2.1 ports for enhanced PS5 and Xbox feature support Today's Best Deals Best Buy

For gamers and movie watchers alike, the LG C1 Series features some of the best OLED TVs with a great range of displays. They offer premium OLED quality and playback along with 120Hz refresh rates, HDMI 2.1 ports for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and a whole lot more for a pretty fair price to begin with.

Best Buy's deal, which takes $400 off the LG C1 Series 55 inch OLED TV, offers by far the best OLED TV deal for the price. It even received the coveted five star rating over at T3's LG C1 review , whose verdict claims "The LG C1 brings extra sharpness and refinements to its images, and connectivity and features remain at the head of the pack."

I for one agree with this review, and for the price you won't find a more suitable OLED TV. It checks the box for all gamers, console and PC alike, and delivers and incredibly clear experience in all forms of content. A must-buy if you've got the cash to upgrade to OLED this Easter.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

$100 off the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 The best Chromebook under $400 thanks to this deal Reasons to buy + Best specs in a Chromebook at this price + Gorgeous crystal clear OLED display + An excellent budget-friendly option for academics Today's Best Deals Best Buy

When it comes to Chromebooks, it's a challenge to find one that's actually worth your money. ChromeOS is a bit limited in comparison to iOS and Windows, and due to this can be a limiting factor in deciding whether or not a Chromebook is best for you. Some of the best Chromebooks out there, however, still offer a pretty great platform for those in need of a simpler laptop experience.

Thanks to a particularly stellar deal during Best Buy's 24 Hour Flash Sale, the Lenovo Duet 5 Chromebook is only $399 right now. Receiving a solid four out of five stars over at T3's Lenovo Duet 5 Chromebook review, our reviewer stated "The Lenovo Duet 5 is an excellent Chromebook, with a very long battery life and a gorgeous screen."

For $400, those are two key factors you'll want to take into consideration when purchasing a Chromebook. The OLED display alone already puts the Duet 5 a cut above the rest, but at this cheap of a price is an incredible buy for home use and basic academic us.

