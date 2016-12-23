Last chance to order with Amazon Prime for Christmas 2016!

Christmas 2016 is very nearly here and it's your last chance to order from Amazon UK with Amazon Prime!

We've gathered together all the latest Amazon bargains including the Lightning Deals that are on right now, thanks to our clever Lightning Deals widget.

Click the link below to hop straight on over to Amazon:

Last Amazon UK order times for Christmas 2016

The last date for Amazon One-Day delivery is today, Friday 23 December - also for Express Delivery.

The last date for Same-Day (Evening Delivery) and Amazon Prime Now is 24 December - we DO NOT recommend leaving it until tomorrow!

Learn more about Amazon Prime Same-Day Delivery

The best Amazon Lightning Deals on right now!

The etail giant will be running both Lightning Deals (that last four hours) and Best Deals that usually last until the stock ends – so they might last a couple of days, for example.

Lightning Deals run on products available at a discount, in limited quantities, for a short period of time. Amazon Prime members have an exclusive 30-minute early access period to all Lightning Deals – and that includes members on the 30 day trial.

Best deals on Amazon UK stuff

Firstly, there's money off the amazing Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot.

Amazon Echo is just £129.99 (reduced from £149.99) and the Amazon Echo Dot selling at just £44.99 (reduced from £49.99).

Not only that, Amazon is also selling its fastest-selling product, the Fire TV Stick at just £28.45. Fire TV will give you access to tens of thousands of TV episodes and movies, from Amazon Video, Netflix, BBC iPlayer and more, plus games, music and apps.

Buy the Fire TV Stick for £28.45

The Amazon Fire TV is also cheaper at £75, a small discount of £4.99

Buy Amazon Fire TV

And why not sign up for Amazon Prime?

The very best Amazon daily deals

Save up to 40% on Graco Products

Save up to 35% off Trunki Ride-On Suitcases

Philips Sonicare Bluetooth FlexCare Platinum Toothbrush

Save £170 on Philips Series 7000 Shaver with Trimmer attachment

Great savings on men's and women's watches under £100

Save £185 on Philips Series 9000 Shaver with SmartClick Trimmer

Save £39 on Philips Series 7000 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

Up to 50% off Rotary watches

What about Amazon Prime Now?

Some deals will also be available through Prime Now, meaning that 30 per cent of the UK’s population can get their deals delivered in under two hours after ordering, You’ll be able to get an early start on Christmas shopping with great deals available from day one on gifts from TVs, phones, and audio products, to home accessories and fashion plus there will be awesome deals on some of the most popular toys of the year

Over a thousand Amazon Marketplace sellers are also taking part in The Black Friday Sale, offering double the number of deals compared to last year.

But what about Amazon Prime Deals Day?

Amazon re-ran its Amazon Prime Deals day earlier this year, like a mini Black Friday.

You needed an Amazon Prime account to take advantage of the deals, though, and this isn't the case on Black Friday. Prime is Amazon's premium service which offers unlimited one-day deliver on all your orders, plus access to the Amazon Prime Instant Video service for a fee of £79 per year.

Looking for the best phone deals?

iPhone 7 deals | Google Pixel deals | iPhone 6S deals | iPhone 6S Plus deals | iPhone SE deals | iPhone 6 deals |Galaxy S7 deals | S7 edge deals | Nexus 6P deals

Great deals on the latest Amazon gadgets

Kindle Oasis

This extremely light weight kindle brings comfort to one-handed reading. So, if like me, you usually wake up to your book smashing you in the face, fear no more my friend.

Weighing at 131 grams, that's apparently the weight of 13 £1 coins, it is the lightest kindle on the market. It's clever ergonomic grip shifts the centre of gravity to the palm of your hand, allowing comfortable one handed reading for hours. Left handed? No problem, it works for both left and right handed people.

If you're old kindle is on its way out? Or you're still yet to convert from hardbacks? Black Friday could be a good opportunity for you to invest. The price may appear steep, but keep an eye on it, we're sure to see some great deals that won't leave you disappointed.

Amazon Fire TV

The Amazon Fire TV set-top box is compact to the point of invisibility. At 115m-square, 17.5mm deep only the tiny white LED light gives it away. The top box boast some game changing features from, a microphone remote with voice search recognition, accelerated streaming and an App store populated with games, real games!

Priced at £75 he Amazon Fire is an attractive and affordable alternative to the Apple TV. The interface is intuitive and simple, that even your gran would be comfortable using it.

On Black Friday (where Amazon is likely to be pushing its fruitful Prime subscription service, tied to the best elements of the Fire TV box), we wouldn’t be surprised to see this get a hefty discount.

Amazon Fire and Amazon Fire HD 8

Looking for a tablet that you can take out and about without making you weak at the knees? Then I introduce to you, the Amazon Fire Tablet - our pick of which is the latest Amazon Fire HD 8 for £85

As an alternative, the 7-inch, 8GB Amazon Fire tablet can take quite a beating for its £49.99 price tag. And as a loss-leading device for Amazon we predict some attractive deals this Black Friday.

Amazon Echo Dot

When Amazon released their smart speaker, Echo, over a year ago, we were excited to meet Alexa, Amazon very own Siri, but also how the speaker would develop. Fast forward, 18 months and we are witnessing the evolution of the Echo with the launch of the Echo Dot.

Shaped like a hockey puck, the Echo Dot makes the Echo appear huge in comparison. Thanks to Amazon listening to customers questions, 'can't we just connect the Echo to our existing hi-fi? The Dot has all the versatile of the Echo, and the brains of Alexa, just minis the internal speaker.

Not only is the Echo Dot smaller, it is also cheaper and at less than £50 we already feel its worth the price tag. But wait a week or so and we believe it will become even cheaper as prices get cut for Black Friday.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

If you weren't quite sold on Amazon's Fire TV or you don't have a 4K TV, then the USB sized Amazon Fire Stick could be the gadget for you.

Like the size, the price tag is small, making it a budget friendly way of catching up on your favourite TV series. And don't be surprised to see prices hacked even more for Black Friday itself.

Though it is not essential that you have Amazon Prime, you can get a lot more fire from the TV stick if you have an account. Like access to Amazon Prime Videos, a rival to Netflix.

Better still, Alexa can now help you find your favourite shows as the stick has been recently updated using the same voice-activated remote that’s used with the bigger Fire TV.

Get one year of Amazon Prime for £79

The £20 off promotion for Amazon Prime has now ended but the service still offers stunning value at £79 for a whole year. For that you get free next day delivery on your orders, as well as access to Amazon Instant Video, Amazon Music and a whole range of other services.

The best Amazon Lightning Deals on right now!

Image credit: Amazon opened box by Shutterstock