Kärcher K2 guide: find out if this is the perfect pressure washer for you

With the weather slowing improving and spring well on the way, you might have started thinking about cleaning your outside spaces. We've tested loads of different models to find the best pressure washers and today we're talking about the Kärcher K2, a fantastic budget pressure washer.

For the unfamiliar, Kärcher is a German brand that consistently makes the best and most reliable pressure washers on the market – and it's not particularly close. From the high-powered Kärcher K7 to the portable Kärcher KHB5, your cleaning needs will easily be met by these precise, sophisticated machines.

Pressure washers are useful for the hard-to-reach or especially tough pieces of cleaning you need to do. If you have a large driveway or patio, or an especially muddy car, then you can save yourself a lot of time and energy by casting aside the bucket and sponge and upgrading to a pressure washer.

The Kärcher K2 sits at the bottom end of the company's extensive range of pressure washers but don't let that fool you into thinking this isn't a top-tier product. While the K7 has many additional features, the K2 is more bare bones and, as such, a lot cheaper and easier to store.

Let's jump into the guide...

(Image credit: Karcher)

Kärcher K2: Specifications

The Kärcher K2 is perfect for people who are looking to clean relatively light loads with their pressure washer. If you have some really hard-to-remove dirt and stains, it's worth looking at the Kärcher K4 – or, if the problem is really extreme, the Kärcher K7 – because they deliver a lot of power, albeit for more money and with more bulk.

The K2 weighs in at a delicate 4.3kg without accessories, far below the K4's 11.4kg and K7's 17.7kg, making it very portable and easy to move to the awkward spots around your garden and home. Physically, the K2 measures in at 176 x 280 x 443 (L/W/H, all in millimetres), adding to the portability.

But how powerful is it? According to Kärcher, the K2 delivers a maximum pressure of 110 bar and a flow rate of 360 litres/hour. In comparison, the K4 delivers max. 130 bar and 420 litres/hour flow rate and the K7 offers up to 145 bar and 500 litres/hour flow rate.

The hose that's included with the K2 stretches to four meters, a respectable length that will easily be enough for most people with smaller areas to cover.

(Image credit: Karcher)

Kärcher K2: Design and Features

While design might not be the most important thing on your list, Kärcher's K2 is an attractive pressure washer with a striking yellow and black design. It's compact and easy to carry, making it ideal for anyone who needs to transport the washer between difficult-to-reach places.

Everything you need is located right on the pressure washer itself, with onboard storage for lances and cables.

The K2 excels when it comes to features, especially for a budget pressure washer: you simply twist the cleaning lance to select the ideal power setting and there's a built in detergent tube. The K2 also comes with a lance designed to remove dirt.

(Image credit: Karcher)

Kärcher K2: Should I buy?

In our view, yes! It's the best budget pressure washer on the market and packs a huge bang for its buck, even when compared to the more expensive K4 and K7 models. We had no issues removing difficult dirt and stains with the K2.

If you have more delicate things to clean, like an older car or stonework, then the K2 is perfect: the less powerful pressure and flow rate are actually assets.

We do recommend looking at the Kärcher K4 and K7, especially if you have a larger budget to spend on the pressure washer because there are some features that would be useful. But for most people, the Kärcher K2 is the best pressure washer.