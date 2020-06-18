iPhone 12 Pro to have THIS killer feature to rival Samsung Note 20 Ultra

One of the biggest questions around the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro is what's going to divide the two to encourage people to go for the more premium model. Now, it appears we'll be able to see the difference as the iPhone 12 Pro will be packing a 120Hz display.

The founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, Ross Young, has posted a list suggesting "Here is our list of 120Hz phones for 2020." which has the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on the list.

Here is our list of 120Hz phones for 2020. Are we missing any? pic.twitter.com/Kr0UotSCNCJune 15, 2020

Obviously, as someone involved at a high level with the display industry, his thoughts on the display industry should be taken quite seriously. Also on the list is the Galaxy Note 20 Plus and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

As GSMArena reports, this is a big deal because Apple has been going back on forth about whether a 120Hz display is right for them. Max Weinbach leaked back in May that Apple wouldn't go for a 120Hz display "unless it is perfect." According to this leak, engineers at Apple weren't keen on the idea due to colour calibration issues.

Apple already has a ProMotion display on the iPad Pro that scales up to 120Hz depending on the content that's on screen. It seems likely that Apple's Pro models will switch between 60 and 120Hz, something that Young has also mentioned in his tweets, saying that he's expecting "Apple's pro's to have it and to at least switch between 60 and 120Hz."

As a result, we're expecting ProMotion 120Hz screens on the iPhone 12 Pro models, which should heat up the battle between Apple's premier range and the Galaxy Note 20 Plus and Ultra. While every phone is different in practice, in reality, many consumers looking for the latest and greatest phone will choose a winner by ticking off boxes. The 120Hz display is an important box to tick. With three rear cameras, a LiDar sensor for better photography and AR interactions, and the iconic Apple on the back of the case, it's ticking off plenty of boxes.