Instax Link Wide lets you print large images from your smartphone

Fujifilm has just announced the much-anticipated Instax Link Wde smartphone printer – the latest in the Instax line-up of instant printing devices.
It's built to complement the successful Instax Mini Link smartphone printer which was introduced in 2019, but this new model creates the ability to print images in a larger format.
The Link Wide creates high-quality, wide instant prints from the photo roll on a smartphone via the free Instax Link Wide App by connecting with the printer via Bluetooth.
The App provides you with a variety of fun and creative features and Bluetooth allows a quick and seamless connection – we've certainly never had any issues with the Instax Mini app.
In addition to smartphone compatibility, Link Wide is also compatible with the Fujifiilm X-S10 digital camera, allowing mirrorless photographers to send their images directly from the camera to the Link Wide printer.
The lightweight, handheld Link Wide transfers an image and starts the print in about 12 seconds, t supports continuous printing and is capable of generating about 100 Instax instant prints per battery charge.
The Link Wide provides two printing modes; Instax Rich, accentuating deep, warm colours, and Instax Natural, which emphasizes the inherent tones of the image.
The Link Wide App has been designed for ease of use with a variety of useful image printing options, features editing tools including cropping, approximately 30 filters, collage capabilities, adding text to the printed image, as well as in-app stickers and frame templates.
Additional App features include:
- Sketch, Edit & Print – import sketches and handwritten text, add them to photos, add sticker icons, and print.
- Printing photos from videos – select a frame within a video and print it.
- QR Print Mode: add a QR code to scan with a Smartphone to your photo, with the ability to:
- Record sound
- Link to a website
- Tag your location on the print
- Record a hidden message
Also accompanying the launch of Link Wide is the new Instax Wide Black instant film, a new contrast on the traditional white-bordered look.
The Instax Link Wide smartphone printer is available in two colours, Ash White and Mocha Gray, and is available to pre-order now for £129.99.
Instax Wide Black instant film will be available for purchase in late October 2021 at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of £9.99.
