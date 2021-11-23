I own the SecretLab Titan Evo gaming chair, and recommend this Black Friday deal on it

Get the top-rated SecretLab Titan Evo 2022 Series gaming chair discounted now thanks to this sweet Black Friday deal

SecretLab Titan Evo gaming chair 2022 Black Friday deal
(Image credit: SecretLab)
Robert Jones

By Last updated

Unlike many pushers of Black Friday deals I actually own the product I'm recommending here. I've sat on and used the SecretLab Titan EVO 2022 for over a year now and, as a PC gamer, let me tell you that it is a fantastic piece of kit.

And that's why I think this SecretLab Black Friday deal on the Titan EVO 2022 is well worth checking out, as it cuts the cost of buying it in both the USA and UK.

View Titan Evo 2022 Series gaming chair deal now at SecretLab [USA]
View Titan Evo 2022 Series gaming chair deal now at SecretLab [UK]

What's best about the deal, too, is that the discount can be applied to the Titan EVO in both its NEO Hybrid Leatherette and SoftWeave Plus Fabric upholstery types, meaning there's huge customisation available in terms of material finish and color.

SecretLab Titan Evo 2022 Series: was $499, now $469 at SecretLab USA

SecretLab Titan Evo 2022 Series: was $499, now $469 at SecretLab USA
SecretLab are offering $30 off the Titan Evo 2022 at its official US store, meaning you can bag it in its NEO Hybrid Leatherette upholstery for $469 now for a limited time. I think this is the best gaming chair on the market today.

View Deal
SecretLab Titan Evo 2022 Series: was £399, now £369 at SecretLab UK

SecretLab Titan Evo 2022 Series: was £399, now £369 at SecretLab UK
The Titan EVO 2022 is the number one gaming chair I recommend to gamers, making this £30 price cut on it over at the SecretLab UK store well worth checking out if you're in the market for a premium upgrade.

View Deal

When I wrote T3's SecretLab Titan EVO review for T3 I praised its "quality selection of upholstery finishes", as well as its "in-built 4-way lumbar support system", "magnetic memory foam head pillow" and "excellent seat base ergonomics".

I also said that the Titan EVO 2022 "evolves the gaming chair product in a bunch of small but smart and refined ways", before bestowing a maximum score of 5 stars on it. I also then made it our best gaming chair top pick for most gamers.

Over the past year or so I've used the Titan EVO 2022 for gaming (playing Cyberpunk 2077 for more than 100 hours!), working and for just chilling out and watching content on Netflix. It looks great, feels great and even smells great, too, and if you ask me I think basically any gamer would feel the same.

If you can afford it go buy it, it really is that simple. And with this Black Friday discount, picking up a Titan EVO 2022 has never been easier.

TOPICS
Deals
Robert Jones
Robert Jones

Deputy Editor for T3.com, Rob has been writing about computing, gaming, mobile, home entertainment technology and more for over 15 years. You can find Rob's work in magazines, bookazines and online, as well as on podcasts and videos, too. Outside of his work Rob is passionate about motorbikes, skiing/snowboarding and team sports, with football and cricket two favourites. Feel free to contact him with any related products, events, and announcements.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.