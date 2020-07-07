HP Pavilion 14 laptop deal cuts £100 off asking price at Currys

Presently T3 is rounding up the very best July sales in its Summer Savings guide, which rounds up the best sales from the UK's biggest retailers such as John Lewis, Currys, Amazon and Argos.

And as part of that, Currys has got a great summer sale running right now that is delivering superb, limited-time deals like this doozy on the HP Pavilion 14 laptop.

The deal cuts £100 off the HP Pavilion 14, which comes equipped with a suite of great hardware including an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage space, a Full HD screen, 10.5-hour battery and copy of Windows 10.

The stylish laptop, which is well-known as a quality all-rounder, is also available in the Curry's deal in a selection of colourways, too, including Purple, Silver and White.

We think the HP Pavilion 14 is a great laptop choice for many users, with it blending style, power and portability at an affordable price point. And that price point just got even more affordable thanks to this Currys deal.

HP Pavilion 14 | Was: £549 | Now: £449 | Saving: £100 | Available now at Currys

The HP Pavilion 14 is a brilliant cheap laptop, delivering quality internal components inside a stylish design. And, right now, Currys has sliced £100 off its cost, taking it down from £549 to £449. The laptop can be bagged at this price in a choice of colourways, too, including White, Silver and Purple. Free delivery is also included.View Deal

For even more great laptop choices, be sure to check out T3's best laptops, best lightweight laptops, best gaming laptops, best student laptops, best 2-in-1 laptops and best laptops under £500 buying guides.

And, for even more great deals live right now, be sure to browse T3's Summer Savings guide, which includes direct links to the biggest summer sales going today.