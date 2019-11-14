How to watch the Golden Joystick Awards 2019 live

The Golden Joystick Awards are the world's biggest public-voted games awards. This year they're taking place on Friday November 15 in London and you can watch the action as it unfolds as the event will be live-streamed on Twitch.

More than 3.5 million public votes were cast this year to determine the winners in 19 categories, including Ultimate Game of the Year, Most Wanted Game and PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Games of the Year. Five critics choice awards will also be revealed on the night, including Lifetime Achievement, Outstanding Contribution, Breakthrough Award and the Critics Choice Award.

Games in the running for an award this year include titles like The Division 2, Devil May Cry 5, Apex Legends, Borderlands 3, Gears 5, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, The Outer Worlds, and Death Stranding.

To watch the show, and find out who walks off with a prestigious Golden Joystick, tune in on Twitch using the link below.

Watch the Golden Joystick Awards 2019 Live Stream on Twitch

Pre-Show Starts: 15.15 GMT / 10.15 EST / 07.15 PST

Awards Ceremony Starts: 16.00 GMT / 11.00 EST / 08.00 PST

The excitement kicks off at 3.15pm with the pre-show, hosted by Alix Wilton Regan, which is followed by the main awards at 4pm, hosted by comedian Danny Wallace.

Check out GamesRadar (from the same publisher as T3) for all the winners on the day.