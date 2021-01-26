Watch the Sony Alpha camera launch event live here now: could we glimpse the Sony A9 III

Sony’s mere minutes away from its latest announcement and there’s a lot of excitement about what cameras the company might release to the world. Last week Sony launched a YouTube Premiere which set up a live date of January 26 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm GMT. Featuring the Alpha branding that means its a camera of some sort, but the specifics will be revealed later.

The title card on the YouTube video below says “The one never seen” which adds to the mystery. Could it be an entirely new product range, or will it fit into the company’s full frame, or high-end compact categories. There was a leak back in late 2020 that suggested a new A9, taking over from the mark II, could appear with support for 8K video and perhaps a massive 50MP sensor.

Rumours, from sites like Sony Alpha Rumors suggest that specs might be quite close to the A7S III, but with 8K being shot at 30fps - that means no glorious 60p video in the maximum resolution. However it’s likely there will be much higher frame rates on lower resolution 4K and 1080p video. Imagine calling 4K “lower resolution” - what a world!

But Sony might also throw a "curve" ball with rumours circulating that there's a new kind of curved sensor the company may launch. Digital Camera World suggests that by mimicking the way the human eye works, Sony has managed to increase low-light sensitivity. So perhaps this is a whole new category entirely? That works with the "one never seen" headline too, which would suggest a radical new low light system.

The Sony A9 first appeared in 2017 with 4K video being a major selling point. The Sony A9 II launched in 2019 with a minor update, with video sticking at 4K but some processing improvements, it also saw faster auto focus using eye tracking - something that set this camera apart for the YouTube generation of shooters who love these cameras.

UK residents will likely be quite pleased to see a launch from Sony, following the recent news that Nikon is temporarily halting sales of cameras and lenses while it tries to wade through Brexit problems.

The YouTube link for the video is below - so you can watch right here and find out what amazing new hardware Sony’s launching today.

Source: Digital Camera World