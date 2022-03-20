How to live stream Southampton vs Man City online and watch the FA Cup quarter-final from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Southampton and Man City were in fine form when they played out a thriller in January, but things have got sticky in recent weeks, and the return of the FA Cup could prove a very welcome distraction. Read on for your full guide to getting a Southampton vs Man City live stream so you can watch the FA Cup quarter-final online from anywhere.

The Saints have lost just one of their past 13 games before a run of three consecutive defeats. It's been a similar tale for City, who haven't scored two games in a row.

The stakes are high, and we've got all the info on how to live stream Southampton vs Man City online no matter where you are in the world. If you're abroad right now and unable to access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions.

Southampton vs Man City kick-off time

The Southampton vs Man City game is being played at St Mary's Stadium and kicks off at 3pm GMT on Sunday, March 20.

That makes it an 11am ET / 8am PT start in the US and Canada. It'll be a late night for football fans in Australia, with the game starting at 2am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning.

How to live stream Southampton vs Man City online in the UK for free

In the UK, you can live stream Southampton vs Man City on BBC One, with football fans able to catch the game coverage from 2.35pm GMT, with kick-off at 3pm. BBC One is free-to-air and you can watch online with its on-demand platform, iPlayer. This means you can live stream Southampton vs Man City on a number of devices including:

Smart TVs : JVC, Philips, LG, Polaroid, Panasonic, Samsung

: JVC, Philips, LG, Polaroid, Panasonic, Samsung Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobile : iOS, Android

: iOS, Android Media streamers: Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku

Amazon Fire TV, Now TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku Consoles: Xbox One, PS4

How to live stream Southampton vs Man City if you're abroad

If you're out of the country right now, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of BBC iPlayer or 10Play when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within Canada or Australia (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a go and find out if it's actually the service for you before you well and truly part with your hard-earned cash. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free.

How to live stream Southampton vs Man City anywhere else in the world

If you're looking to tune in from elsewhere, there's a Southampton vs Man City live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and any dark arts too.

The game is being shown on ESPN Plus in the US, with kick-off scheduled for 11am ET / 8am PT.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on Sportsnet and via its Sportsnet Now Premium streaming service, which starts at CA$34.99 per month.

Fans based in Australia can watch Southampton vs Man City for FREE on 10Play, the catch being that the game kicks off at 2am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning.

Abroad? Why not install a VPN so you can tune in just like you would if you were at home?

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream Southampton vs Man City as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, as well as nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, as well as nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream Southampton vs Man City, all you need to do is select the right server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with your broadcaster of choice opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions, with your broadcaster of choice opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

