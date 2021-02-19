Home workout: Fitness magazine's five best tip to play Ring Fit Adventure on the Nintendo Switch

Ring Fit Adventure is hands down the best fitness game on the Nintendo Switch but admittedly, and despite all the in-game features that were designed to keep you engaged over time, even Ring Fit Adventure will get a bit repetitive over time. People at Tarzan, a Japanese fitness magazine, know this, hence why they compiled a list of the top 5 tips on how to play the game in a way that maximises enjoyment. It's time to dust off the RingCon controller and give Ring Fit Adventure another go today!

Tarzan editorial team member Murata's words were translated from Japanese using Chrome's built in translate feature so the below tips might not sound exactly the same in the original text. An example of the direct translation as it appeared: "This time, we would like to introduce '5 tips to enjoy' from Murata, who is the hottest adventurer in the editorial department of 'Tarzan'." This probably meant Murata is the keenest Ring Fit Adventure player, but who knows? Murata might be smoking hot.

Without further ado, here are the five best Ring fit Adventure tips from Tarzan's Murata.

Don't be too intense

When you load up the game, Ring Fit Adventure checks how you're feeling and, most importantly, how you felt after the last session. Was it too difficult? Too easy? No need to be macho about this, if the exercise load was too much, feel free to crank down the intensity. As Murata recommends, you can avoid injury by staying 'humble', as in not overestimating your physical strength.

Don't go hard or go home: you are already home, so might as well ease yourself into exercising steadily.

You don't have to play every day

It takes time to build habits. According to Murata-san, "it takes two months for fitness to become a habit". And despite Ring Fit Adventure being a fun way to introduce frequent exercising into your life, overdoing it can cause you to abandon it too soon. There are 23 'adventure worlds' in the game, meaning it takes three months to clear the game if you played for 30 minutes a day. Stretch this out by playing, let's say, 2-4 times a week: this way, the game can remain relevant for up to half a year, easily.

Include real life 'upgrades'

In Ring Fit Adventure, it's possible to upgrade your avatar (and your stats) by dressing it up with with special clothing items, such as running shoes, running short and so on. You can apply the same principle in real life: Tarzan recommends wearing workout shorts for added comfort, having some protein powder shakes to help recover and using yoga mat, especially if your home has hard flooring. We couldn't agree more!

Make sure you're ready for the fit battles

In the game, certain enemies are coloured differently and so are different types of exercises. Before each stage, the game recommends which exercises you should 'equip' as you only have a limited amount of these in your arsenal at any given point. This feature is super useful as it adds variety to Ring Fit Adventure workouts and makes you think strategically about which muscle areas you will target each time.

As well as getting your exercise game right, you might want to further increase your chances of winning by drinking the right smoothies before fit battles. In the game, you can buy coloured smoothies that follow a similar pattern as exercises and enemies: yellow smoothies will increase your yellow exercise power, therefore making it easier to defeat yellow enemies. Easy peasy.

Keep track of your efforts

Even if you are using Ring Fit Adventure as a way to lose weight, you might not see immediate results after a few gaming sessions. If you don't want to lose motivation, start perusing the exercise log feature where you'll find all the workout data from your previous sessions. Just like why we recommend wearing a running watch or fitness tracker to keep yourself motivated to go out and exercise, in Ring Fit Adventure, the exercise log fulfills a similar role. It's always nice to see just how much effort you put in getting fit!

