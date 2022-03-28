Here's the biggest shock of the Oscars – and it wasn't Will Smith

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock for a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, might be the most talked about moment from the Oscars 2022 – and yet, once all the dust has settled, the biggest shock of the night has nothing to do with the incident.

Of course, I'm referring to the daylight robbery that occurred with The Mitchells vs. the Machines being overlooked for the Best Animated Feature Film in favour of Encanto. Hoping to follow in the footsteps of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Disney triumphed over Sony once again, resulting in a win for Disney Plus and a loss for Netflix. But why?

The animated sci-fi comedy follows the dysfunctional Mitchell family that somehow end up as humanity's only hope to stop a robot apocalypse. It's wonderfully zany, warmly written, laugh out loud funny and most importantly, wholly original. Furthermore, The Mitchells vs. the Machines deals with LGBT representation incredibly well, by unambiguously making the lead Katie queer.

Encanto is not a bad movie by any stretch of the imagination. The animation is great, the voice acting is of high quality – and the Lin-Manuel Miranda chart-topper "We Don't Talk About Bruno" is certainly catchy – yet the story in many ways is nothing we haven't seen from the studio before. I'd even argue Luca from Pixar was more of an entertaining watch.

The Walt Disney Company has now taken home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film three years in a row courtesy of Toy Story 4, Soul and now Encanto. There was a similar debate at the 92nd Academy Awards over Toy Story's win with Missing Link, I Lost My Body, Klaus (which would have got my vote) and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World all in contention.

This year Disney held three of the five nominees for Best Animated Feature Film:

Encanto – winner

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

It's comforting to see so many people show their support for The Mitchells vs. the Machines across social media.

OK IM SORRY BUT THE MITCHELLS VS THE MACHINES WAS ROBBED. pic.twitter.com/FFaRB8g5jcMarch 28, 2022 See more

The Mitchells vs. The Machines you'll always be famous #Oscars pic.twitter.com/wgDK7iEfX9March 28, 2022 See more

The Mitchells vs The Machines were robbed And I'm from Latin America pic.twitter.com/SsNa3Obi6rMarch 28, 2022 See more

At least the official Twitter account for The Mitchells vs. the Machines could make light of the loss, posting a GIF of the giant Furby that hunts the family (seriously, watch this film).

Summon the elder (Disclaimer ⚠️: This is a joke) pic.twitter.com/McrlMxPISoMarch 28, 2022 See more

The Mitchells vs. the Machines stars Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric André and Olivia Coleman. It's available to stream across Netflix now and is one of my personal favourite releases of the last 12 months, so highly recommend you check it out.