Half Life 3 confirmed by former Valve employee

Valve's highly anticipated first person shooter is reportedly in the works as a former Valve employee spills the beans.

In a Twitch interview with goRGNtv, ex-Valve employee and Counter-Strike co-creator Minh Le confirmed that Half Life 3 definitely happening as well as Left 3 Dead 3.

Le explained that, "I think it's kind of public knowledge, that people know that it is being worked on. And so if I were to say that yeah, I've seen some images, like some concept art of it, that wouldn't be big news to be honest.

"I guess I could say that I did see something that looked kinda like in the Half-Life universe," said Le.

"And I mean it wouldn't surprise anyone if I said they're doing it, they're working on it, yeah. So to go on a limb I'd say I did see some concept art for Half-Life 3".

Le said it could be a long time before Half Life 3 actually reaches development stages as it's currently still in the concept design phase.

Before remembering to shut up, Le also mentioned Left 4 Dead 3 which he said Valve is also busily working on: "I saw it, it looks great. I was really excited when I saw that."

