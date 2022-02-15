GTA 6 will be "fresh" and won't "protect the past" says Take-Two CEO

GTA 6 will look to the future once the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series arrives, according to new comments made by Take-Two CEO.

Earlier this month, Rockstar confirmed that GTA 6 is officially in " active development " and naturally this set the web ablaze with what players can expect from a next-gen GTA. Prior to the announcement, Strauss Zelnick spoke with GamesIndustry.biz about Rockstar's approach to the game and why he expects the next GTA to perform just as well in terms of sales.

"You always have to be willing to be fresh. You always have to be willing to bring consumers what they want. The minute you try to protect the past, you become irrelevant," said Zelnick. He added: "I'm thrilled Rockstar's working on the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto. I have no doubt it will be just great, and there's every evidence to believe from the past that the Grand Theft Auto catalog will also continue to perform."

Similarly, Zelnick spoke with IGN regarding GTA 6, further adding to his comments about the success it expects: "Each iteration for all of our successful franchises at this company, all of them, has always done better than the one before," said Zelnick. "I’m not saying that’ll happen again, I’m not saying that’s guaranteed, but that’s certainly our goal."

He also provided a brief message about when more information will be revealed about the game, stating that "people need to stay tuned" and that Rockstar Games (a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive) will share "a lot more information" in time.

It was also confirmed that Grand Theft Auto V has now reached 160 million sales since launching in September 2013. Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2 has now sold 43 million copies. With GTA V set to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S next month, these numbers will only continue to grow. Here's hoping we can get a Red Dead remaster on next-gen consoles too.